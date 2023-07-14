Dividend Investing Ideas Center
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
|Period
|ESPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|18.66%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|34.06%
|3 Yr
|11.2%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|51.50%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|26.23%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|22.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|63.19%
|2021
|9.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|51.48%
|2020
|0.3%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|61.16%
|2019
|5.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|9.73%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|22.06%
|ESPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.54 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|8.87%
|Number of Holdings
|166
|10
|1551
|31.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 B
|812 K
|2.82 B
|3.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.42%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|26.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.41%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|52.08%
|Cash
|0.83%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|66.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.77%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|1.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|27.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|26.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|27.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESPIX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.90%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|7.73%
|Financial Services
|15.13%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|87.20%
|Basic Materials
|14.24%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|2.21%
|Consumer Defense
|13.08%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|1.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.12%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|53.42%
|Energy
|7.11%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|58.94%
|Healthcare
|5.18%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|56.07%
|Real Estate
|3.70%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|72.85%
|Technology
|2.80%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|96.69%
|Utilities
|1.25%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|68.21%
|Communication Services
|0.47%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|88.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESPIX % Rank
|US
|96.84%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|24.29%
|Non US
|1.57%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|70.24%
|ESPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|54.19%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|66.24%
|ESPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ESPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|12.22%
|ESPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.70%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|13.61%
|ESPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ESPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.26%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|62.61%
|ESPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2002
20.34
20.3%
Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 22, 2013
8.53
8.5%
Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Brian Martin is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Brian has been with Allspring or one of its predecessor firms since 2004, which includes serving as a senior trade settlement specialist and as an investment systems analyst with the Service Company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
