Trending ETFs

ESPAX (Mutual Fund)

ESPAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund

ESPAX | Fund

$37.95

$5.54 B

0.65%

$0.25

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$5.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ESPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Tringas

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was  $9.57 million to $10.28 billion as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.
We look for undervalued companies that we believe have the potential for above average capital appreciation with below average risk. Rigorous fundamental research drives our search for companies with favorable reward-to-risk ratios and that possess, a long-term competitive advantage provided by a durable asset base, strong balance sheets, and sustainable and superior cash flows. Typical investments include stocks of companies that are generally out of favor in the marketplace, or are undergoing reorganization or other corporate action that may create above-average price appreciation. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when a stock nears its price target, downside risks increase considerably, the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or we identify a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

ESPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -10.6% 21.3% 19.74%
1 Yr 7.8% -16.4% 28.1% 36.44%
3 Yr 11.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 54.04%
5 Yr 0.8%* -24.5% 42.5% 28.68%
10 Yr 2.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 24.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -36.7% 212.9% 64.75%
2021 9.5% -38.4% 60.6% 51.94%
2020 0.3% -9.3% 66.8% 61.40%
2019 5.9% -5.9% 7.6% 10.22%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 24.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -12.9% 21.3% 19.09%
1 Yr 7.8% -16.4% 46.4% 33.55%
3 Yr 11.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 53.35%
5 Yr 2.3%* -19.0% 42.5% 25.12%
10 Yr 7.0%* -10.1% 23.2% 10.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -36.7% 212.9% 64.75%
2021 9.5% -38.4% 60.6% 51.94%
2020 0.3% -7.6% 66.8% 61.40%
2019 5.9% -5.9% 7.6% 10.22%
2018 -2.9% -12.3% -1.2% 22.31%

NAV & Total Return History

ESPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESPAX Category Low Category High ESPAX % Rank
Net Assets 5.54 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 9.09%
Number of Holdings 166 10 1551 31.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 B 812 K 2.82 B 3.50%
Weighting of Top 10 25.42% 4.8% 95.7% 26.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mueller Industries Inc 3.14%
  2. Innospec Inc 3.11%
  3. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 2.84%
  4. J&J Snack Foods Corp 2.78%
  5. Avient Corp 2.65%
  6. Eagle Materials Inc 2.57%
  7. UMB Financial Corp 2.23%
  8. Franklin Electric Co Inc 2.19%
  9. First Citizens BancShares Inc Class A 2.17%
  10. Helen Of Troy Ltd 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESPAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.41% 14.38% 100.16% 52.30%
Cash 		0.83% -52.43% 47.85% 66.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.77% 0.00% 5.63% 1.97%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 28.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 26.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 27.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESPAX % Rank
Industrials 		25.90% 0.65% 48.61% 7.95%
Financial Services 		15.13% 0.00% 35.71% 87.42%
Basic Materials 		14.24% 0.00% 67.30% 2.43%
Consumer Defense 		13.08% 0.00% 13.22% 1.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.12% 0.00% 51.62% 53.64%
Energy 		7.11% 0.00% 29.42% 59.16%
Healthcare 		5.18% 0.00% 25.76% 56.29%
Real Estate 		3.70% 0.00% 44.41% 73.07%
Technology 		2.80% 0.00% 34.03% 96.91%
Utilities 		1.25% 0.00% 13.86% 68.43%
Communication Services 		0.47% 0.00% 24.90% 88.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESPAX % Rank
US 		96.84% 11.42% 100.16% 24.51%
Non US 		1.57% 0.00% 78.53% 70.46%

ESPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.05% 37.36% 46.04%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 53.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 93.16%

Sales Fees

ESPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 11.11%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 7.00% 252.00% 12.47%

ESPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESPAX Category Low Category High ESPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.65% 0.00% 7.65% 14.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESPAX Category Low Category High ESPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -1.43% 4.13% 67.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Tringas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2002

20.34

20.3%

Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Bryant VanCronkhite

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2013

8.53

8.5%

Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.

Brian Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Brian Martin is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Brian has been with Allspring or one of its predecessor firms since 2004, which includes serving as a senior trade settlement specialist and as an investment systems analyst with the Service Company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

