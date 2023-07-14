Home
Eaton Vance Multi-Asset Credit Fund

ERAMX | Fund

$9.69

$429 M

7.09%

$0.69

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$429 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Eaton Vance Multi-Asset Credit Fund

ERAMX | Fund

$9.69

$429 M

7.09%

$0.69

0.65%

ERAMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Multi-Asset Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    13681500
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Bourgette

Fund Description

ERAMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -7.1% 10.3% 69.01%
1 Yr 2.2% -9.9% 18.7% 30.12%
3 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 28.20%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 51.71%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 89.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -33.4% 3.6% 12.59%
2021 0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 45.78%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 70.9% 89.73%
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -14.3% 7.8% 63.89%
1 Yr 2.2% -18.1% 22.2% 24.38%
3 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 27.84%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 47.56%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 87.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -33.4% 3.6% 12.59%
2021 0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 45.78%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 70.9% 89.73%
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ERAMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERAMX Category Low Category High ERAMX % Rank
Net Assets 429 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 54.03%
Number of Holdings 567 2 2736 23.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.2 M -492 M 2.55 B 67.79%
Weighting of Top 10 6.99% 3.0% 100.0% 83.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 3.03%
  2. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  3. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  4. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  5. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  6. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  7. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  8. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  9. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%
  10. Ellaktor Value PLC 6.38% 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERAMX % Rank
Bonds 		93.66% 0.00% 154.38% 58.60%
Cash 		5.25% -52.00% 100.00% 22.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.62% 0.00% 17.89% 70.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 7.09% 30.75%
Stocks 		0.12% -0.60% 52.82% 59.04%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 46.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERAMX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.53%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 26.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 17.76%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.56%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 27.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 16.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 42.99%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 36.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERAMX % Rank
US 		0.12% -0.60% 47.59% 52.12%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 46.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERAMX % Rank
Corporate 		86.41% 0.00% 129.69% 86.07%
Securitized 		8.01% 0.00% 97.24% 5.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.30% 0.00% 99.98% 24.63%
Derivative 		0.28% 0.00% 45.95% 18.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 25.66%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 46.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERAMX % Rank
US 		70.51% 0.00% 150.64% 83.75%
Non US 		23.15% 0.00% 118.12% 12.30%

ERAMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.03% 18.97% 81.15%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.84% 48.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ERAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ERAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 1.00% 255.00% 72.36%

ERAMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERAMX Category Low Category High ERAMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.09% 0.00% 37.22% 35.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERAMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERAMX Category Low Category High ERAMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.90% -2.39% 14.30% 74.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERAMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ERAMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Bourgette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.

John Redding

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2018

3.71

3.7%

John Redding is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager Eaton Vance's floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm's floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1998. John began his career in the investment management industry in 1987. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with GiroCredit Bank and Creditanstalt-Bankverein. John earned a B.S. from the University at Albany, State University of New York. While in London, he served on the board of directors of the Loan Market Association (LMA) and chaired the LMA's Insolvency Priority Group. His commentary has appeared in the Financial Times and Bloomberg.

Jeffrey Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Jeff is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management International and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high yield team. Jeff also provides research coverage on European and other non-US high yield opportunities. Jeff’s experience in the investment management industry dates to 2004. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2015, Jeff was a fund manager and research analyst with Threadneedle Investments in London. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and holds the IMC certification. Jeff is based in Eaton Vance’s London office.

Kelley Baccei Gerrity

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Kelley Baccei is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. She is responsible for buy and sell decisions and portfolio construction. She joined Eaton Vance in 2005. Kelley began her career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, she was the director of high-yield distressed research at Fieldstone Capital Group. Previously, she was associate director of fixed-income research at Scotia Capital Markets, Inc. Kelley earned a B.A. from Boston College and a certificate in credit analysis from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

