John Redding is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager Eaton Vance's floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm's floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1998. John began his career in the investment management industry in 1987. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with GiroCredit Bank and Creditanstalt-Bankverein. John earned a B.S. from the University at Albany, State University of New York. While in London, he served on the board of directors of the Loan Market Association (LMA) and chaired the LMA's Insolvency Priority Group. His commentary has appeared in the Financial Times and Bloomberg.