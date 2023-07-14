Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$429 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.0%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ERAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|69.01%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|30.12%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|28.20%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|51.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|89.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|ERAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|12.59%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|45.78%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|89.73%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|ERAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|63.89%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|24.38%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|27.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|47.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|87.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|ERAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|12.59%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|45.78%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|89.73%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|ERAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|429 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|54.03%
|Number of Holdings
|567
|2
|2736
|23.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|67.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.99%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|83.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERAMX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.66%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|58.60%
|Cash
|5.25%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|22.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.62%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|70.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.35%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|30.75%
|Stocks
|0.12%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|59.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|46.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERAMX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.53%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|26.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|17.76%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.56%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|27.85%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.07%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|42.99%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERAMX % Rank
|US
|0.12%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|52.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|46.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERAMX % Rank
|Corporate
|86.41%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|86.07%
|Securitized
|8.01%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|5.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.30%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|24.63%
|Derivative
|0.28%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|18.18%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|25.66%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|46.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERAMX % Rank
|US
|70.51%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|83.75%
|Non US
|23.15%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|12.30%
|ERAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|81.15%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|48.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ERAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ERAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ERAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|72.36%
|ERAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.09%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|35.52%
|ERAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ERAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.90%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|74.48%
|ERAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2018
3.71
3.7%
John Redding is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager Eaton Vance's floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm's floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1998. John began his career in the investment management industry in 1987. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with GiroCredit Bank and Creditanstalt-Bankverein. John earned a B.S. from the University at Albany, State University of New York. While in London, he served on the board of directors of the Loan Market Association (LMA) and chaired the LMA's Insolvency Priority Group. His commentary has appeared in the Financial Times and Bloomberg.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Jeff is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management International and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high yield team. Jeff also provides research coverage on European and other non-US high yield opportunities. Jeff’s experience in the investment management industry dates to 2004. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2015, Jeff was a fund manager and research analyst with Threadneedle Investments in London. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and holds the IMC certification. Jeff is based in Eaton Vance’s London office.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Kelley Baccei is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. She is responsible for buy and sell decisions and portfolio construction. She joined Eaton Vance in 2005. Kelley began her career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, she was the director of high-yield distressed research at Fieldstone Capital Group. Previously, she was associate director of fixed-income research at Scotia Capital Markets, Inc. Kelley earned a B.A. from Boston College and a certificate in credit analysis from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...