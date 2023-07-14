Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in credit-related investments (the “80% Policy”). For purposes of this 80% Policy, “credit-related investments” are fixed income, variable rate, and floating-rate debt investments as well as derivatives that provide exposure to such investments. The Fund expects to invest at least 60% of its net assets in corporate credit instruments (high yield bonds and floating-rate loans) rated below investment grade (i.e., rated lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)) or unrated and of comparable quality as determined by the investment adviser as well as derivatives that provide exposure to such investments. Securities and other instruments rated below investment grade are also known as “junk”. The Fund may invest no more than 25% of its total assets in securities or instruments rated lower than B- by S&P or lower than B3 by Moody’s or by Fitch. For purposes of rating restrictions, the average of S&P, Moody’s and Fitch is used.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including those located in emerging markets), including corporate bonds and other fixed or floating-rate securities, senior and junior loans, U.S. Government securities, commercial paper, money market instruments, mortgage-related securities (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations) and other asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan and debt obligations), zero-coupon securities, when-issued securities, forward commitments, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, foreign debt securities, sovereign debt, obligations of supranational entities, structured notes, municipal obligations, private placements, inflation-indexed bonds and convertible securities and other hybrid securities. The Fund intends to seek to hedge the currency risk associated with its investments in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity. The Fund may invest in preferred stock and may own other equity securities that are part of a financial restructuring of a Fund investment.

The Fund may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may invest in certain ETFs beyond the limits under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund may engage in futures, options, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund expects to invest in derivatives primarily to seek to hedge currency exposure through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts and futures contracts. The Fund may also use derivative instruments for cash management purposes or to gain long exposure to single issuers or the broader market.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers will employ top-down asset allocation based risk factor analysis, coupled with a bottom-up research driven approach. This top-down analysis includes macro-economic, fundamental and valuation analysis to determine the regional, asset, sector and duration positioning which the portfolio management team believes offers strong forward looking risk adjusted returns over a market cycle. This includes analyzing not just a base case but potential upside and downside skew in an investment. The bottom-up security selection emphasizes the financial strength of issuers, current interest rates, current valuations, the interest rate sensitivity of investments and the portfolio managers’ interest rate expectations, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, and expectations regarding general trends in global economies and currencies. Investments are selected on the basis of the investment adviser's and/or sub-adviser’s internal research and ongoing credit analysis. The portfolio managers monitor the credit quality and price of the securities and other eligible investments for the Fund. Although the investment adviser and sub-adviser consider ratings when making investment decisions, they generally perform their own credit and investment analysis and do not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services. In evaluating the quality of particular securities, whether rated or unrated, the portfolio managers will normally take into consideration, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, the ability of its management, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage, and earnings prospects. The portfolio managers generally select individual securities with an investment horizon of two to ten years. The portfolio managers will also consider how purchasing or selling an investment would impact the overall

portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains). The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.