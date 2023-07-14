Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

EuroPac Gold Fund

mutual fund
EPGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.99 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
A (EPGFX) Primary Inst (EPGIX)
EPGIX (Mutual Fund)

EuroPac Gold Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.99 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
A (EPGFX) Primary Inst (EPGIX)
EPGIX (Mutual Fund)

EuroPac Gold Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.99 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
A (EPGFX) Primary Inst (EPGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EuroPac Gold Fund

EPGIX | Fund

$9.99

$205 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

23.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$205 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EuroPac Gold Fund

EPGIX | Fund

$9.99

$205 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

EPGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EuroPac Gold Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Euro Pacific Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adrian Day

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of gold companies located in Europe and the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor defines securities of gold companies as equity securities of companies that derive at least 50% of gross revenue or profit from mining, processing, or dealing and investing in gold, as well as companies whose primary business is exploring for gold or that provide services to the gold industry. The advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in the MSCI All Country Europe Index and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The Fund also invests in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed end funds that invest in gold bullion. ETFs are pooled investment vehicles that trade on exchanges. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The Advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), including unsponsored ADRs. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the equity securities of other precious metals companies, such as silver, platinum and palladium companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in private placements and other restricted securities.

The Fund concentrates its investments in companies engaged in the gold industry. The Fund invests in large-, mid-, small-, and micro-capitalization companies that are considered by the Fund’s advisor to be attractively valued.

The Fund may also use derivative instruments, primarily writing (i.e., selling) put options on individual securities, indexes and ETFs, to manage the position size of individual security holdings, and to seek to enhance the Fund’s return and reduce volatility. The Fund will generally invest in derivatives to seek to manage underlying equity exposures while seeking to maximize the efficiency of invested capital and expected return. When evaluating options, the Fund’s advisor considers the amount of premium received or invested (which is a function of the implied volatility of the underlying security, the strike price, and the time to expiration), the valuation of the underlying security at the exercise price, the weighting of the security in the portfolio if exercised, and the expiration date. In addition, the Fund may write (sell) covered call options on securities the Fund holds in its portfolio.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund’s advisor employs a long-term value orientation, looking for companies selling at attractive prices that can be held for a long time horizon. The advisor’s overall approach to investment management involves several key factors. First, the global universe is used to screen potential European and Pacific Rim investments. Second, the advisor identifies securities of companies in the gold or other precious metals sector that it believes are valued at a low price in relation to their book value or earnings, or at a discount to future book value given the likelihood the company will be able to increase resources through exploration. Lastly, a long-term investment horizon (five years) is applied to give investments time to realize full value. In investing in growth and more speculative investments, such as exploration, the advisor looks for companies with a risk-mitigating approach to these inherently risky activities. Ultimately, the advisor seeks to construct a portfolio with a solid long-term foundation in which growth and more speculative investments are added.

Read More

EPGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -4.6% 16.1% 29.41%
1 Yr 23.3% 0.0% 33.3% 48.53%
3 Yr -8.5%* -27.6% 34.8% 69.12%
5 Yr N/A* -15.7% 11.0% 70.15%
10 Yr N/A* -12.7% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -32.9% 2.5% 55.88%
2021 -10.6% -30.0% 34.1% 91.18%
2020 8.1% 3.4% 18.1% 55.88%
2019 8.3% 0.2% 11.9% 62.50%
2018 N/A -12.8% -1.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -17.0% 12.6% 26.47%
1 Yr 23.3% -36.7% 33.1% 40.58%
3 Yr -8.5%* -27.6% 35.1% 73.91%
5 Yr N/A* -15.7% 19.6% 58.57%
10 Yr N/A* -12.7% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -32.9% 2.5% 55.88%
2021 -10.6% -30.0% 34.1% 91.18%
2020 8.1% 3.4% 18.1% 55.88%
2019 8.3% 0.2% 11.9% 62.50%
2018 N/A -12.8% -1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EPGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPGIX Category Low Category High EPGIX % Rank
Net Assets 205 M 13.4 M 12.7 B 80.88%
Number of Holdings 65 21 309 26.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 81.16%
Weighting of Top 10 54.11% 36.4% 80.8% 68.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold Fields Ltd ADR 5.98%
  2. Franco-Nevada Corp 5.97%
  3. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd 5.91%
  4. Premier Gold Mines Ltd 5.82%
  5. OceanaGold Corp 5.74%
  6. Barrick Gold Corp 5.48%
  7. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc 5.43%
  8. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 5.20%
  9. Sandstorm Gold Ltd 5.14%
  10. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 5.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 50.78% 100.00% 23.19%
Cash 		0.43% 0.00% 7.35% 72.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 65.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 65.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 65.22%
Other 		-0.10% -2.11% 49.22% 91.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPGIX % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 47.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 65.22%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 65.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 65.22%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 66.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 65.22%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 65.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 66.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 65.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 65.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 65.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPGIX % Rank
Non US 		86.94% 47.39% 95.10% 42.03%
US 		12.73% 3.39% 26.20% 49.28%

EPGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.33% 3.83% 44.93%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.35% 1.18% 83.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

EPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 47.06%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 1.00% 114.00% 19.70%

EPGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPGIX Category Low Category High EPGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.10% 86.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPGIX Category Low Category High EPGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -18.00% 5.11% 2.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adrian Day

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2013

8.87

8.9%

Adrian Day, Chairman and Portfolio Manager of Global Strategic Management, d/b/a Adrian Day Asset Management. Mr. Day founded Global Strategic Management in 1991. In addition, Mr. Day spent many years as a financial investment writer. He has also authored three books on the subject of global investing: International Investment Opportunities: How and Where to Invest Overseas Successfully, Investing Without Borders and Investing in Resources: How to Profit from the Outsized Potential and Avoid the Risks.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×