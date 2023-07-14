Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of gold companies located in Europe and the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor defines securities of gold companies as equity securities of companies that derive at least 50% of gross revenue or profit from mining, processing, or dealing and investing in gold, as well as companies whose primary business is exploring for gold or that provide services to the gold industry. The advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in the MSCI All Country Europe Index and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The Fund also invests in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed end funds that invest in gold bullion. ETFs are pooled investment vehicles that trade on exchanges. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The Advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), including unsponsored ADRs. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the equity securities of other precious metals companies, such as silver, platinum and palladium companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in private placements and other restricted securities.

The Fund concentrates its investments in companies engaged in the gold industry. The Fund invests in large-, mid-, small-, and micro-capitalization companies that are considered by the Fund’s advisor to be attractively valued.

The Fund may also use derivative instruments, primarily writing (i.e., selling) put options on individual securities, indexes and ETFs, to manage the position size of individual security holdings, and to seek to enhance the Fund’s return and reduce volatility. The Fund will generally invest in derivatives to seek to manage underlying equity exposures while seeking to maximize the efficiency of invested capital and expected return. When evaluating options, the Fund’s advisor considers the amount of premium received or invested (which is a function of the implied volatility of the underlying security, the strike price, and the time to expiration), the valuation of the underlying security at the exercise price, the weighting of the security in the portfolio if exercised, and the expiration date. In addition, the Fund may write (sell) covered call options on securities the Fund holds in its portfolio.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund’s advisor employs a long-term value orientation, looking for companies selling at attractive prices that can be held for a long time horizon. The advisor’s overall approach to investment management involves several key factors. First, the global universe is used to screen potential European and Pacific Rim investments. Second, the advisor identifies securities of companies in the gold or other precious metals sector that it believes are valued at a low price in relation to their book value or earnings, or at a discount to future book value given the likelihood the company will be able to increase resources through exploration. Lastly, a long-term investment horizon (five years) is applied to give investments time to realize full value. In investing in growth and more speculative investments, such as exploration, the advisor looks for companies with a risk-mitigating approach to these inherently risky activities. Ultimately, the advisor seeks to construct a portfolio with a solid long-term foundation in which growth and more speculative investments are added.