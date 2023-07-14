Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The Fund’s advisor considers emerging market countries to be those countries that are, at the time of investment, included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be economically tied to an emerging market country if (1) the company is organized under the laws of an emerging market country, or has its principal office in an emerging market country; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues or profits during its most recently completed fiscal year from business activities in an emerging market country; or (3) the company’s equity securities are primarily traded on an exchange in an emerging market country. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock, convertible stock and warrants. Certain of the Fund’s investments may be considered restricted securities. The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.

The Advisor uses an active management investment approach to researching, identifying and selecting portfolio companies. The research process is driven by bottom-up fundamental analysis that aims to identify growing but stable companies trading at attractive valuations relative to anticipated growth in revenue and earnings. Prior to making an investment, the Advisor considers factors including, but not limited to, financial statement analysis; quality of management; insider ownership; perceived soundness of the business strategies; ability to sustain a competitive advantage; liquidity; and valuation relative to expected growth.

The Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position when in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) the Advisor’s price target is realized; (2) the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated since it was purchased; (3) the Advisor finds more attractive investment opportunities for the Fund; or (4) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.