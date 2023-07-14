Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund

mutual fund
EPASX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.96 +0.03 +0.3%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (EPASX) Primary Inst (EPEIX)
EPASX (Mutual Fund)

EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.96 +0.03 +0.3%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (EPASX) Primary Inst (EPEIX)
EPASX (Mutual Fund)

EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.96 +0.03 +0.3%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (EPASX) Primary Inst (EPEIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund

EPASX | Fund

$9.96

$73.8 M

0.46%

$0.05

1.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$73.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund

EPASX | Fund

$9.96

$73.8 M

0.46%

$0.05

1.81%

EPASX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Euro Pacific Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Russell Hoss

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The Fund’s advisor considers emerging market countries to be those countries that are, at the time of investment, included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be economically tied to an emerging market country if (1) the company is organized under the laws of an emerging market country, or has its principal office in an emerging market country; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues or profits during its most recently completed fiscal year from business activities in an emerging market country; or (3) the company’s equity securities are primarily traded on an exchange in an emerging market country. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock, convertible stock and warrants. Certain of the Fund’s investments may be considered restricted securities. The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.

The Advisor uses an active management investment approach to researching, identifying and selecting portfolio companies. The research process is driven by bottom-up fundamental analysis that aims to identify growing but stable companies trading at attractive valuations relative to anticipated growth in revenue and earnings. Prior to making an investment, the Advisor considers factors including, but not limited to, financial statement analysis; quality of management; insider ownership; perceived soundness of the business strategies; ability to sustain a competitive advantage; liquidity; and valuation relative to expected growth.

The Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position when in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) the Advisor’s price target is realized; (2) the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated since it was purchased; (3) the Advisor finds more attractive investment opportunities for the Fund; or (4) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

Read More

EPASX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -11.0% 30.2% 63.60%
1 Yr 11.9% -12.7% 29.2% 29.12%
3 Yr -5.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 85.51%
5 Yr -4.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 88.25%
10 Yr -2.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 94.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -50.1% 7.2% 81.41%
2021 -5.1% -18.2% 13.6% 71.43%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 20.88%
2019 3.4% -4.4% 9.2% 79.48%
2018 -6.7% -7.2% 7.0% 99.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -30.3% 30.2% 61.33%
1 Yr 11.9% -48.9% 29.2% 25.99%
3 Yr -5.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 85.80%
5 Yr -4.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 88.62%
10 Yr -1.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 90.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -50.1% 7.2% 81.41%
2021 -5.1% -18.2% 13.6% 71.43%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 20.88%
2019 3.4% -4.4% 9.2% 79.48%
2018 -6.7% -7.2% 7.0% 99.51%

NAV & Total Return History

EPASX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPASX Category Low Category High EPASX % Rank
Net Assets 73.8 M 717 K 102 B 76.34%
Number of Holdings 61 10 6734 81.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.4 M 340 K 19.3 B 76.89%
Weighting of Top 10 28.15% 2.8% 71.7% 63.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  2. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 5.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPASX % Rank
Stocks 		95.91% 0.90% 110.97% 65.77%
Cash 		4.73% -23.67% 20.19% 20.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 35.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 20.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 31.41%
Other 		-0.64% -1.48% 9.95% 99.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPASX % Rank
Technology 		25.69% 0.00% 47.50% 31.05%
Industrials 		18.57% 0.00% 43.53% 2.33%
Financial Services 		15.28% 0.00% 48.86% 84.35%
Healthcare 		12.45% 0.00% 93.26% 8.15%
Consumer Defense 		9.56% 0.00% 28.13% 16.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.40% 0.00% 48.94% 83.31%
Basic Materials 		6.13% 0.00% 30.03% 66.11%
Communication Services 		2.92% 0.00% 39.29% 94.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 76.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 88.23%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 88.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPASX % Rank
Non US 		93.71% -4.71% 112.57% 67.91%
US 		2.20% -1.60% 104.72% 25.55%

EPASX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.03% 41.06% 23.14%
Management Fee 1.08% 0.00% 2.00% 88.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 69.23%

Sales Fees

EPASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.40% 5.75% 85.86%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EPASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 190.00% 50.24%

EPASX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPASX Category Low Category High EPASX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 12.61% 47.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPASX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPASX Category Low Category High EPASX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -1.98% 17.62% 93.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPASX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPASX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Russell Hoss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Russell E. Hoss, CFA – Partner – Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager Rusty brings more than 19 years of investment management experience to his role leading the firm’s emerging markets investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2015, Rusty was a Founder and Managing Partner at New Sheridan Advisors LLC, a boutique emerging and frontier markets investment specialist. Rusty also previously held positions as a Research Analyst at Alder Capital, a San Diego-based hedge fund, and as a Senior Research Analyst & Director of Equity Research at ROTH Capital Partners. Rusty served for five years as a Cost Analyst in the U.S. Air Force after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola Marymount University. Rusty earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2004 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Orange County.

Richard Hoss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Richard W. Hoss – Partner – Analyst Rick brings more than 15 years of investment management experience to his role on the firm’s emerging markets investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2015, Rick was a Managing Partner at New Sheridan Advisors LLC, a boutique emerging and frontier markets investment specialist. Prior to New Sheridan Advisors, Rick was a Senior Research Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners, where he led research coverage on the global industrials and energy sector. Rick served for six years as an Aircraft Commander in the U.S. Air Force after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland and is currently a member of the Orangewood Foundation Investment Committee, a nonprofit organization that provides health, housing, and education for at-risk foster youth in Southern California.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×