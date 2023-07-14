Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
9.4%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$73.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The Fund’s advisor considers emerging market countries to be those countries that are, at the time of investment, included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be economically tied to an emerging market country if (1) the company is organized under the laws of an emerging market country, or has its principal office in an emerging market country; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues or profits during its most recently completed fiscal year from business activities in an emerging market country; or (3) the company’s equity securities are primarily traded on an exchange in an emerging market country. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock, convertible stock and warrants. Certain of the Fund’s investments may be considered restricted securities. The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.
The Advisor uses an active management investment approach to researching, identifying and selecting portfolio companies. The research process is driven by bottom-up fundamental analysis that aims to identify growing but stable companies trading at attractive valuations relative to anticipated growth in revenue and earnings. Prior to making an investment, the Advisor considers factors including, but not limited to, financial statement analysis; quality of management; insider ownership; perceived soundness of the business strategies; ability to sustain a competitive advantage; liquidity; and valuation relative to expected growth.
The Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position when in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) the Advisor’s price target is realized; (2) the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated since it was purchased; (3) the Advisor finds more attractive investment opportunities for the Fund; or (4) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
|Period
|EPEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|60.54%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|28.22%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|84.67%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|86.71%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|92.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|81.14%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|68.91%
|2020
|8.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|20.44%
|2019
|3.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|78.57%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|98.85%
|EPEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|73.8 M
|717 K
|102 B
|76.47%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|10
|6734
|81.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.4 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|77.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.15%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|63.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.91%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|65.90%
|Cash
|4.73%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|20.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|65.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|57.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|62.05%
|Other
|-0.64%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|99.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPEIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.69%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|31.18%
|Industrials
|18.57%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|2.46%
|Financial Services
|15.28%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|84.48%
|Healthcare
|12.45%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|8.28%
|Consumer Defense
|9.56%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|16.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.40%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.44%
|Basic Materials
|6.13%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|66.24%
|Communication Services
|2.92%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|94.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|86.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|93.66%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|93.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPEIX % Rank
|Non US
|93.71%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|68.04%
|US
|2.20%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|25.67%
|EPEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|32.98%
|Management Fee
|1.08%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|89.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|81.54%
|EPEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EPEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|53.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|51.19%
|EPEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|43.86%
|EPEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EPEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|90.01%
|EPEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Russell E. Hoss, CFA – Partner – Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager Rusty brings more than 19 years of investment management experience to his role leading the firm’s emerging markets investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2015, Rusty was a Founder and Managing Partner at New Sheridan Advisors LLC, a boutique emerging and frontier markets investment specialist. Rusty also previously held positions as a Research Analyst at Alder Capital, a San Diego-based hedge fund, and as a Senior Research Analyst & Director of Equity Research at ROTH Capital Partners. Rusty served for five years as a Cost Analyst in the U.S. Air Force after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola Marymount University. Rusty earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2004 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Orange County.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Richard W. Hoss – Partner – Analyst Rick brings more than 15 years of investment management experience to his role on the firm’s emerging markets investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2015, Rick was a Managing Partner at New Sheridan Advisors LLC, a boutique emerging and frontier markets investment specialist. Prior to New Sheridan Advisors, Rick was a Senior Research Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners, where he led research coverage on the global industrials and energy sector. Rick served for six years as an Aircraft Commander in the U.S. Air Force after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland and is currently a member of the Orangewood Foundation Investment Committee, a nonprofit organization that provides health, housing, and education for at-risk foster youth in Southern California.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
