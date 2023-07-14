Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
28.6%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$333 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in a broadly diversified selection of equity securities, seeking companies with above-average growth and financial strength. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies with a market capitalization equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for Russell 1000® Growth Index was $435.0 million to $2.9 trillion and the median market capitalization was $18.4 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000® Growth Index are subject to change. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.
The Fund employs a “growth at a reasonable price” investing style, seeking to acquire growing companies that the portfolio managers believe are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value. The portfolio managers may seek to capitalize on market volatility and the actions of short-term investors. Under normal conditions, stocks generally are acquired with the expectation of being held for the long-term. Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when they believe it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, a stock’s price falls below its acquisition cost, management fails to execute its strategy or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. In addition to rigorous fundamental research, the portfolio managers use various risk tools to help manage and monitor the portfolio’s risk profile as well as individual stocks’ valuation, volatility and other risk characteristics. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
|Period
|ELCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|46.92%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|54.48%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|42.89%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|52.38%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|40.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|ELCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|48.41%
|2021
|4.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|46.32%
|2020
|8.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|46.04%
|2019
|4.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|82.42%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|54.72%
|ELCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|333 M
|189 K
|222 B
|69.19%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|2
|3509
|49.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|158 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|71.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.34%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|54.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|2.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|17.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|23.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|12.12%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|92.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|11.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELCRX % Rank
|Technology
|37.02%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|44.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.76%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|56.39%
|Healthcare
|13.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|39.49%
|Communication Services
|11.69%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|36.52%
|Financial Services
|10.05%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|43.45%
|Industrials
|6.59%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|45.67%
|Consumer Defense
|4.99%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|31.16%
|Energy
|0.92%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|40.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.27%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|71.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|37.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|70.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELCRX % Rank
|US
|97.26%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|31.00%
|Non US
|2.74%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|51.94%
|ELCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|24.10%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|68.16%
|ELCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ELCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ELCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|25.37%
|ELCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|22.31%
|ELCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ELCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|67.76%
|ELCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 04, 2019
|$2.538
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2002
19.74
19.7%
Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Doug is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management and an Equity Analyst covering the computer software, investment banking/ investment management and money center bank industries. His experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1999. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2001, Doug was a research analyst covering the computer software and internet industries with Endeca. Doug graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland with a B.S. in Systems Engineering. He received an M.B.A. from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
