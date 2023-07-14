The Fund invests in a broadly diversified selection of equity securities, seeking companies with above-average growth and financial strength. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies with a market capitalization equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for Russell 1000® Growth Index was $435.0 million to $2.9 trillion and the median market capitalization was $18.4 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000® Growth Index are subject to change. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund employs a “growth at a reasonable price” investing style, seeking to acquire growing companies that the portfolio managers believe are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value. The portfolio managers may seek to capitalize on market volatility and the actions of short-term investors. Under normal conditions, stocks generally are acquired with the expectation of being held for the long-term. Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when they believe it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, a stock’s price falls below its acquisition cost, management fails to execute its strategy or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. In addition to rigorous fundamental research, the portfolio managers use various risk tools to help manage and monitor the portfolio’s risk profile as well as individual stocks’ valuation, volatility and other risk characteristics. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.