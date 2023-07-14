Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax (the “Tax-Exempt 80% Policy”). At least 75% of the Fund’s net assets normally will be invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in obligations rated below B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch, or in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity will be less than two years. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and forward rate agreements) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, territories and economic sectors (such as education, transportation, housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities). The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors. The Fund may invest in restricted securities.
The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The portfolio managers also may trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders. The Fund expects up to 25% of its annual distributions to be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
|Period
|EILMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|92.00%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|22.85%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|9.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|13.52%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|25.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|EILMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|6.54%
|2021
|0.3%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|20.27%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|91.33%
|2019
|0.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|97.47%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|4.39%
|EILMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EILMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|580 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|43.32%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|1
|14000
|69.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|26.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.12%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|23.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EILMX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.93%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|88.10%
|Cash
|6.07%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|11.50%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|9.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|6.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|7.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|6.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EILMX % Rank
|Municipal
|93.46%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|87.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.07%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|12.49%
|Corporate
|0.48%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|5.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|6.22%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|8.02%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|12.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EILMX % Rank
|US
|93.72%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|73.79%
|Non US
|0.21%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|67.52%
|EILMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|83.64%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|15.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|EILMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EILMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EILMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|91.63%
|EILMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EILMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.35%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|63.85%
|EILMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EILMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EILMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|98.34%
|EILMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 15, 2013
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 15, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 15, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 15, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 15, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 15, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 15, 2013
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 15, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 15, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 15, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 15, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 16, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 15, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 16, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 15, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 17, 2012
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 15, 2011
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 17, 2011
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 15, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 16, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 15, 2011
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2011
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 15, 2011
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 18, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 15, 2010
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 15, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 16, 2010
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Craig Brandon is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Craig began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1998. He has experience with Eaton Vance across a variety of research roles. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior budget and capital finance analyst with the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Craig earned a B.S. from Canisius College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Ms. Callahan is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, she was a portfolio manager for municipal separately managed accounts at Western Asset (WAMCO). She previously managed the firm's municipal money market funds. Before that, Ms. Callahan was director and portfolio manager for municipal money market funds with Citigroup Asset Management. She has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
