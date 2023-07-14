Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$580 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EILMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance National Ultra-Short Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    44896331
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Brandon

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax (the “Tax-Exempt 80% Policy”). At least 75% of the Fund’s net assets normally will be invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in obligations rated below B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch, or in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity will be less than two years. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities.  The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and forward rate agreements) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.  The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, territories and economic sectors (such as education, transportation, housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities).  The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors.  The Fund may invest in restricted securities.

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market.  In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The portfolio managers also may trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders.  The Fund expects up to 25% of its annual distributions to be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

EILMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EILMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 92.00%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.3% 22.85%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 9.82%
5 Yr -0.2%* -11.5% 29.2% 13.52%
10 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 25.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EILMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.1% -76.8% 4.7% 6.54%
2021 0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 20.27%
2020 -0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 91.33%
2019 0.1% -57.4% 18.9% 97.47%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 4.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EILMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 90.26%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.1% 17.74%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 12.42%
5 Yr -0.2%* -11.5% 29.3% 15.79%
10 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 28.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EILMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.1% -76.8% 4.7% 6.54%
2021 0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 20.33%
2020 -0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 91.33%
2019 0.1% -57.4% 18.9% 97.47%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 8.64%

NAV & Total Return History

EILMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EILMX Category Low Category High EILMX % Rank
Net Assets 580 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 43.32%
Number of Holdings 149 1 14000 69.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M -317 M 8.64 B 26.21%
Weighting of Top 10 25.12% 2.4% 101.7% 23.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.06% 4.84%
  2. DALLAS-FORT WORTH TEX INTL ARPT FAC IMPT CORP REV 0.75% 4.10%
  3. CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE & ECONOMIC DEV BK REV 1.71% 4.05%
  4. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 0.87% 3.30%
  5. BLACK BELT ENERGY GAS DIST ALA GAS PREPAY REV 1.06% 3.26%
  6. BAY AREA TOLL AUTH CALIF TOLL BRDG REV 0.72% 3.04%
  7. OHIO ST HOSP REV 0.84% 3.02%
  8. ARKANSAS ST 5% 2.95%
  9. PATRIOTS ENERGY GROUP FING AGY S C GAS SUPPLY REV 1.165% 2.85%
  10. MONTGOMERY CNTY PA HIGHER ED & HEALTH AUTH REV 0.77% 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EILMX % Rank
Bonds 		93.93% 65.51% 150.86% 88.10%
Cash 		6.07% -50.86% 33.96% 11.50%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 9.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 6.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 7.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 6.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EILMX % Rank
Municipal 		93.46% 44.39% 100.00% 87.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.07% 0.00% 33.95% 12.49%
Corporate 		0.48% 0.00% 9.99% 5.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 6.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 8.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 12.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EILMX % Rank
US 		93.72% 37.86% 142.23% 73.79%
Non US 		0.21% 0.00% 62.14% 67.52%

EILMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EILMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.02% 6.50% 83.64%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.10% 15.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

EILMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EILMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EILMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 283.00% 91.63%

EILMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EILMX Category Low Category High EILMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.35% 0.00% 4.45% 63.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EILMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EILMX Category Low Category High EILMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -0.53% 5.33% 98.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EILMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EILMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Brandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Craig Brandon is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Craig began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1998. He has experience with Eaton Vance across a variety of research roles. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior budget and capital finance analyst with the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Craig earned a B.S. from Canisius College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is a CFA charterholder.

Julie Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ms. Callahan is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, she was a portfolio manager for municipal separately managed accounts at Western Asset (WAMCO). She previously managed the firm's municipal money market funds. Before that, Ms. Callahan was director and portfolio manager for municipal money market funds with Citigroup Asset Management. She has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

