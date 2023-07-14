Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$580 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EAMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|90.08%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|26.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|51.36%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|84.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|98.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|EAMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|6.78%
|2021
|N/A
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|EAMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAMLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|580 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|43.44%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|1
|14000
|70.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|26.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.12%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|23.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAMLX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.93%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|88.22%
|Cash
|6.07%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|11.62%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|60.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|58.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|58.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|58.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAMLX % Rank
|Municipal
|93.46%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|87.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.07%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|12.61%
|Corporate
|0.48%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|5.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|58.34%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|59.15%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|61.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAMLX % Rank
|US
|93.72%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|73.91%
|Non US
|0.21%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|67.69%
|EAMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|73.87%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|17.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|EAMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EAMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EAMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|91.91%
|EAMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAMLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.21%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|69.92%
|EAMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EAMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAMLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|98.41%
|EAMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Craig Brandon is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Craig began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1998. He has experience with Eaton Vance across a variety of research roles. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior budget and capital finance analyst with the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Craig earned a B.S. from Canisius College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Ms. Callahan is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, she was a portfolio manager for municipal separately managed accounts at Western Asset (WAMCO). She previously managed the firm's municipal money market funds. Before that, Ms. Callahan was director and portfolio manager for municipal money market funds with Citigroup Asset Management. She has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
