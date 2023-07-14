Craig Brandon is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Craig began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1998. He has experience with Eaton Vance across a variety of research roles. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior budget and capital finance analyst with the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Craig earned a B.S. from Canisius College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is a CFA charterholder.