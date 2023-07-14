Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$580 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EAMLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance National Ultra-Short Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    26431
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Brandon

Fund Description

EAMLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -60.4% 31.9% 90.08%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.3% 26.40%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% 51.36%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 84.49%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 98.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.2% -76.8% 4.7% 6.78%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -60.4% 31.9% 88.46%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.1% 21.62%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% 47.62%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 74.35%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 98.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.2% -76.8% 4.7% 6.72%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EAMLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAMLX Category Low Category High EAMLX % Rank
Net Assets 580 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 43.44%
Number of Holdings 149 1 14000 70.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M -317 M 8.64 B 26.32%
Weighting of Top 10 25.12% 2.4% 101.7% 23.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.06% 4.84%
  2. DALLAS-FORT WORTH TEX INTL ARPT FAC IMPT CORP REV 0.75% 4.10%
  3. CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE & ECONOMIC DEV BK REV 1.71% 4.05%
  4. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 0.87% 3.30%
  5. BLACK BELT ENERGY GAS DIST ALA GAS PREPAY REV 1.06% 3.26%
  6. BAY AREA TOLL AUTH CALIF TOLL BRDG REV 0.72% 3.04%
  7. OHIO ST HOSP REV 0.84% 3.02%
  8. ARKANSAS ST 5% 2.95%
  9. PATRIOTS ENERGY GROUP FING AGY S C GAS SUPPLY REV 1.165% 2.85%
  10. MONTGOMERY CNTY PA HIGHER ED & HEALTH AUTH REV 0.77% 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAMLX % Rank
Bonds 		93.93% 65.51% 150.86% 88.22%
Cash 		6.07% -50.86% 33.96% 11.62%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 60.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 58.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 58.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 58.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAMLX % Rank
Municipal 		93.46% 44.39% 100.00% 87.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.07% 0.00% 33.95% 12.61%
Corporate 		0.48% 0.00% 9.99% 5.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 58.34%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 59.15%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 61.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAMLX % Rank
US 		93.72% 37.86% 142.23% 73.91%
Non US 		0.21% 0.00% 62.14% 67.69%

EAMLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.02% 6.50% 73.87%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.10% 17.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 26.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

EAMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EAMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 283.00% 91.91%

EAMLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAMLX Category Low Category High EAMLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.21% 0.00% 4.45% 69.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAMLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAMLX Category Low Category High EAMLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -0.53% 5.33% 98.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAMLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EAMLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Brandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Craig Brandon is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Craig began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1998. He has experience with Eaton Vance across a variety of research roles. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior budget and capital finance analyst with the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Craig earned a B.S. from Canisius College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is a CFA charterholder.

Julie Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ms. Callahan is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, she was a portfolio manager for municipal separately managed accounts at Western Asset (WAMCO). She previously managed the firm's municipal money market funds. Before that, Ms. Callahan was director and portfolio manager for municipal money market funds with Citigroup Asset Management. She has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

