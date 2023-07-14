The Fund, under normal circumstances, primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in the stocks of companies of all capitalization sizes.

The Fund invests in companies the Adviser believes are well-managed, structurally sound, and selling at a discount to their value as an ongoing business entity. The Adviser attempts to avoid investing in companies that appear to be inexpensive relative to their historical records, but are actually in long-term structural decline (i.e., “value traps”).

Starting with the Russell 3000® universe, the Adviser attempts to identify companies it believes have strong and stable returns on invested capital ("ROIC"), returns on equity ("ROE"), and, preferably, earnings growth. The Adviser may also identify companies through the use of traditional news sources and non-opinionated research and by monitoring companies with recent and significant price declines. Once a potential candidate is identified, the Adviser determines whether the company is selling at a discount to its value as an ongoing business entity based upon the Adviser's in-house valuation models, which rely on ROE and earnings growth as key inputs.

After the Adviser identifies a company it believes is selling at a meaningful discount to its value as an ongoing concern, the Adviser employs a comprehensive set of web-based analytics to facilitate financial statement and ratio analysis which helps the Adviser to identify and avoid companies with characteristics that are consistent with potential value traps. The Adviser then performs additional research to gain further insight into accounting policies, factors impacting reported earnings, unusual transactions, attempts to manage earnings, and any other evidence that earnings-power is, or may in the future be, different than what the financial statements currently portray. If a company passes all levels of analysis, then the Adviser may add it to the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser sells a position in a company if the Adviser believes the security has reached its full value, the company shows balance sheet stress (indicating potential earnings management, weak financial controls or possible earnings shortfalls), a major change occurs (rendering historical data invalid for determining the value of business ownership) or the Adviser believes the company’s quality or financial strength falls below acceptable levels, or if a more attractive investment opportunity becomes available. Positions reaching 6% of the Fund’s value will be trimmed to reduce exposure.