Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$254 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EICCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|55.80%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|65.67%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|39.77%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|44.96%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|48.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|EICCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|16.12%
|2021
|8.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|47.40%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|66.07%
|2019
|3.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|84.40%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|52.81%
|EICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EICCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|254 M
|1 M
|151 B
|77.01%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|1727
|84.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|95.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|71.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.50%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|17.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EICCX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.45%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|89.16%
|Cash
|5.55%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|8.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|54.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|50.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|52.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|53.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EICCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.64%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|14.46%
|Healthcare
|16.22%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|63.18%
|Communication Services
|15.74%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|2.58%
|Energy
|14.47%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|5.40%
|Consumer Defense
|8.71%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|44.47%
|Industrials
|8.50%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|82.54%
|Real Estate
|3.63%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|38.90%
|Utilities
|3.58%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|63.76%
|Basic Materials
|3.29%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|50.79%
|Technology
|1.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|98.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.09%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EICCX % Rank
|US
|77.36%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|94.54%
|Non US
|17.09%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|5.54%
|EICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|5.08%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|EICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|65.73%
|EICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|34.92%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|54.63%
|EICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EICCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|81.04%
|EICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EICCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|83.09%
|EICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.920
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2011
11.1
11.1%
Ian Zabor, CFA, Principal, joined Equity Investment Corporation in 2005 as a research analyst. He was named Portfolio Manager in 2010. Ian is a member of the investment team responsible for managing our All-, Large-, and Mid-Cap Value portfolios. Prior to joining EIC, he held trading, analyst, and portfolio management roles with AG Edwards, the US Small Business Administration, and Wachovia Securities. Ian received a BA in Economics from Indiana University and an MBA from The Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2011
11.1
11.1%
W. Andrew Bruner, CPA, CFA, Principal, joined EIC in 1999 as a portfolio manager and was named Director of Research in 2010. He is a member of the investment team responsible for managing our All-, Large-, and Mid-Cap Value portfolios. From 1992 to 1999, he was involved in accounting assignments for KPMG LLP, primarily in conducting due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. Andrew received a BA degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He then earned a Master in Professional Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2011
11.1
11.1%
R. Terrence Irrgang, CFA, Principal, joined EIC in 2003 as a portfolio manager. He is part of the investment team responsible for managing our All-, Large-, and Mid-Cap Value portfolios. Previously he was a Global Partner, portfolio manager, and product manager for INVESCO Capital Management. Terry began his career as an investment consultant, working nine years with Mercer Consulting and Towers Perrin, where he assisted plan sponsors with asset allocation, manager selection, and performance monitoring activities. Terry received a BA degree from Gettysburg College, and earned an MBA in Finance from Temple University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
