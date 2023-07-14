Home
Trending ETFs

EICVX (Mutual Fund)

EIC Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.8 -0.19 -1.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (EICIX) Primary A (EICVX) C (EICCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EIC Value Fund

EICVX | Fund

$15.80

$254 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$254 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EICVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EIC Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Equity Investment Corp
  • Inception Date
    May 19, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Bruner

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in the stocks of companies of all capitalization sizes.
The Fund invests in companies the Adviser believes are well-managed, structurally sound, and selling at a discount to their value as an ongoing business entity. The Adviser attempts to avoid investing in companies that appear to be inexpensive relative to their historical records, but are actually in long-term structural decline (i.e., “value traps”).
Starting with the Russell 3000
®
universe, the Adviser attempts to identify companies it believes have strong and stable returns on invested capital (“ROIC”), returns on equity (“ROE”), and, preferably, earnings growth. The Adviser may also identify companies through the use of traditional news sources and non-opinionated research and by monitoring companies with recent and significant price declines. Once a potential candidate is identified, the Adviser determines whether the company is selling at a discount to its value as an ongoing business entity based upon the Adviser’s in-house valuation models, which rely on ROE and earnings growth as key inputs.
After the Adviser identifies a company it believes is selling at a meaningful discount to its value as an ongoing concern, the Adviser employs a comprehensive set of web-based analytics to facilitate financial statement and ratio analysis which helps the Adviser to identify and avoid companies with characteristics that are consistent with potential value traps. The Adviser then performs additional research to gain further insight into accounting policies, factors impacting reported earnings, unusual transactions, attempts to manage earnings, and any other evidence that earnings-power is, or may in the future be, different than what the financial statements currently portray. If a company passes all levels of analysis, then the Adviser may add it to the Fund’s portfolio.
The Adviser sells a position in a company if the Adviser believes the security has reached its full value, the company shows balance sheet stress (indicating potential earnings management, weak financial controls or possible earnings shortfalls), a major change occurs (rendering historical data invalid for determining the value of business ownership) or the Adviser believes the company’s quality or financial strength falls below acceptable levels, or if a more attractive investment opportunity becomes available. Positions reaching 6% of the Fund’s value will be trimmed to reduce exposure.
Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be held in cash, cash equivalents, or short-term investments if the Adviser believes that there are not a sufficient number of currently compelling investment opportunities in which to fully invest the Fund’s assets. While holding a significant position in cash could help the Fund reduce losses during market downturns, it may have the effect of lessening the Fund’s capital appreciation during market upturns.
Read More

EICVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EICVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -13.6% 215.2% 52.40%
1 Yr 2.9% -58.6% 197.5% 59.87%
3 Yr 8.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 35.14%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 42.69%
10 Yr 2.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 46.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EICVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -65.1% 22.3% 12.41%
2021 8.1% -25.3% 25.5% 48.00%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 62.96%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 84.04%
2018 -3.4% -9.4% 3.1% 50.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EICVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -13.6% 215.2% 50.04%
1 Yr 2.9% -58.6% 197.5% 58.50%
3 Yr 8.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 35.00%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 51.58%
10 Yr 4.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 55.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EICVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -65.1% 22.3% 12.41%
2021 8.1% -25.3% 25.5% 48.09%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 62.87%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 84.04%
2018 -3.4% -8.9% 3.3% 74.25%

NAV & Total Return History

EICVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EICVX Category Low Category High EICVX % Rank
Net Assets 254 M 1 M 151 B 76.93%
Number of Holdings 44 2 1727 84.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 71.22%
Weighting of Top 10 37.50% 5.0% 99.2% 17.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Pref Trs Secs MMkt Hmltn 5.28%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 4.69%
  3. GSK PLC ADR 4.39%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 4.32%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc 4.18%
  6. AT&T Inc 4.13%
  7. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 3.78%
  8. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 3.74%
  9. Discovery Inc C 3.67%
  10. TotalEnergies SE ADR 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EICVX % Rank
Stocks 		94.45% 28.02% 125.26% 89.08%
Cash 		5.55% -88.20% 71.98% 8.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 54.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 50.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 51.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 53.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EICVX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.64% 0.00% 58.05% 14.38%
Healthcare 		16.22% 0.00% 30.08% 63.09%
Communication Services 		15.74% 0.00% 26.58% 2.49%
Energy 		14.47% 0.00% 54.00% 5.32%
Consumer Defense 		8.71% 0.00% 34.10% 44.39%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 42.76% 82.46%
Real Estate 		3.63% 0.00% 90.54% 38.82%
Utilities 		3.58% 0.00% 27.04% 63.67%
Basic Materials 		3.29% 0.00% 21.69% 50.71%
Technology 		1.12% 0.00% 54.02% 98.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.09% 0.00% 22.74% 98.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EICVX % Rank
US 		77.36% 24.51% 121.23% 94.46%
Non US 		17.09% 0.00% 41.42% 5.46%

EICVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EICVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.04% 45.41% 24.37%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EICVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 56.82%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EICVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EICVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 488.00% 54.54%

EICVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EICVX Category Low Category High EICVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 80.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EICVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EICVX Category Low Category High EICVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.45% -1.51% 4.28% 43.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EICVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EICVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Bruner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2011

11.1

11.1%

W. Andrew Bruner, CPA, CFA, Principal, joined EIC in 1999 as a portfolio manager and was named Director of Research in 2010. He is a member of the investment team responsible for managing our All-, Large-, and Mid-Cap Value portfolios. From 1992 to 1999, he was involved in accounting assignments for KPMG LLP, primarily in conducting due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. Andrew received a BA degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He then earned a Master in Professional Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Richard Irrgang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2011

11.1

11.1%

R. Terrence Irrgang, CFA, Principal, joined EIC in 2003 as a portfolio manager. He is part of the investment team responsible for managing our All-, Large-, and Mid-Cap Value portfolios. Previously he was a Global Partner, portfolio manager, and product manager for INVESCO Capital Management. Terry began his career as an investment consultant, working nine years with Mercer Consulting and Towers Perrin, where he assisted plan sponsors with asset allocation, manager selection, and performance monitoring activities. Terry received a BA degree from Gettysburg College, and earned an MBA in Finance from Temple University.

Ian Zabor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2011

11.1

11.1%

Ian Zabor, CFA, Principal, joined Equity Investment Corporation in 2005 as a research analyst. He was named Portfolio Manager in 2010. Ian is a member of the investment team responsible for managing our All-, Large-, and Mid-Cap Value portfolios. Prior to joining EIC, he held trading, analyst, and portfolio management roles with AG Edwards, the US Small Business Administration, and Wachovia Securities. Ian received a BA in Economics from Indiana University and an MBA from The Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

