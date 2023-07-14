Home
Trending ETFs

Eagle MLP Strategy Fund

mutual fund
EGLNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.32 -0.14 -1.88%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
Inst (EGLIX) Primary A (EGLAX) C (EGLCX) N (EGLNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eagle MLP Strategy Fund

EGLNX | Fund

$7.32

$93.1 M

5.84%

$0.43

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

25.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$93.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EGLNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 25.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eagle MLP Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eagle MLP
  • Inception Date
    Aug 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Hunt

Fund Description

EGLNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -13.5% 29.4% 64.06%
1 Yr 20.4% -9.7% 32.0% 14.06%
3 Yr 25.8%* -4.2% 128.3% 10.24%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 32.9% 10.08%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 26.3% -11.1% 56.2% 14.06%
2021 18.6% -6.1% 24.6% 10.24%
2020 -11.7% -24.8% 46.7% 52.38%
2019 0.4% -4.4% 5.2% 61.54%
2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -11.6% 30.4% 64.84%
1 Yr 20.4% -9.7% 48.8% 20.93%
3 Yr 25.8%* -8.0% 128.3% 8.59%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 33.9% 9.76%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 26.3% -11.1% 56.2% 14.06%
2021 18.6% -6.1% 24.6% 10.24%
2020 -11.7% -24.8% 46.7% 53.17%
2019 0.9% -12.8% 5.2% 57.26%
2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EGLNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EGLNX Category Low Category High EGLNX % Rank
Net Assets 93.1 M 22 M 6.32 B 85.94%
Number of Holdings 25 1 175 77.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 61.5 M 0 5.88 B 86.18%
Weighting of Top 10 72.06% 39.8% 110.0% 21.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Targa Resources Corp 11.77%
  2. Plains GP Holdings LP Class A 10.70%
  3. Western Midstream Partners LP 9.30%
  4. Cheniere Energy Inc 8.32%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP 8.07%
  6. Energy Transfer LP 7.94%
  7. TC Energy Corp 7.15%
  8. EnLink Midstream LLC 4.89%
  9. ONEOK Inc 4.87%
  10. Williams Companies Inc 4.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EGLNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.05% 53.33% 133.88% 71.31%
Cash 		1.94% -58.21% 13.09% 24.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 25.41%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 11.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 14.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 18.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGLNX % Rank
Energy 		96.84% 29.76% 100.00% 40.16%
Utilities 		3.16% 0.00% 48.96% 47.54%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 36.89%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 16.39%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 42.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 16.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 15.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 18.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 25.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 59.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGLNX % Rank
US 		86.41% 48.92% 130.59% 49.18%
Non US 		11.64% 0.00% 37.36% 46.72%

EGLNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EGLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.35% 8.56% 40.98%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.35% 1.38% 82.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

EGLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EGLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EGLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 6.00% 248.00% 76.32%

EGLNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EGLNX Category Low Category High EGLNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.84% 0.00% 12.04% 51.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EGLNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EGLNX Category Low Category High EGLNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.33% -6.38% 9.57% 8.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EGLNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EGLNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Hunt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Mr. Thomas Hunt is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Co-Chairman of Domestic Investment Committee at Eagle Global Advisors. He is also a member of the other investment committees of the firm. He is also a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding Eagle, Thomas was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Thomas also worked for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. He earned bachelor's degrees from the Business Honors Program and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Thomas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations and is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Houston, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Thomas also serves as a board member of the Episcopal High School Dad's Club and Fitness Committee of Houston Country Club.

Steven Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Mr. Russo, portfolio manager, is a founder and Senior Partner of Eagle Global Advisors, LLC since 1996. He serves as a member of the MLP Investment committee and as Director of Client Service. Mr. Russo is also a member of the Domestic and International Equity committees. Prior to founding Eagle, Mr. Russo was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company, which was acquired by Boatmen’s Trust Company and then NationsBank. He was also employed previously by Criterion Investment Management Company. Mr. Russo earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas and a MBA from Rice University. Mr. Russo also serves as a Board Member of the M.A. Wright Fund at Rice University’s Jones School of Management.

Edward Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Mr. Edward Allen is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Investment and Management Committee Member at Eagle Global Advisors. In addition to being a co-manager of the Eagle MLP Strategy Fund, he is a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Eddie is a co-creator of many of the portfolio strategies and proprietary investment management tools of the firm. Eddie received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and his B.S.E. in Engineering from Princeton University. Eddie holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is also a member of the Houston CFA Society. He currently serves as the Chair of the Asia Society Texas Center and is on the board of the Menil Collection.

Greg Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Greg Anderson, Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Anderson was a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Investment Manager Search, Evaluation, and Due Diligence at Portfolio Management Consultants, Inc. Mr. Anderson was previously employed with Deloitte & Touche where he specialized in the areas of estate planning, health care and non-profit organizations, and tax and personal finance planning for high net worth individuals. Mr. Anderson holds a B.A. degree from Hamline University in Minnesota and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law. Mr. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

John Sabre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Cerasoli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2020

2.39

2.4%

Mr. Cerasoli serves as Co-Portfolio Manager of the Eagle Global Advisors, LLC’s Midstream/MLP strategies and is a member of the MLP investment committee. Prior to joining Eagle in May 2014, he was employed by Goldman, Sachs & Co. for ten years where he covered MLPs for seven years and small/mid cap Oil Services for three. Mr. Cerasoli earned bachelor’s degrees in Economics and History from Union College, and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business at Iona College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alex Meier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2020

2.39

2.4%

Alex serves as Co-Head of the Eagle Energy Infrastructure team and Co-Chair of the Energy Infrastructure Investment Committee. He shares Portfolio Manager responsibilities for the firm’s four separate Energy Infrastructure strategies. Prior to joining Eagle in 2013, Alex was employed by Waterfront Capital Partners as a Portfolio Manager focusing on Exploration & Production, Midstream & Utilities. Prior to Waterfront, Alex was a Managing Director at Zimmer Lucas Capital focused on E&P, MLP and utility securities. Other past work experience includes corporate development and financial planning at UniSource Energy and investment banking at Lehman Brothers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Chicago

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

