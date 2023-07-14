Mr. Thomas Hunt is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Co-Chairman of Domestic Investment Committee at Eagle Global Advisors. He is also a member of the other investment committees of the firm. He is also a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding Eagle, Thomas was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Thomas also worked for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. He earned bachelor's degrees from the Business Honors Program and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Thomas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations and is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Houston, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Thomas also serves as a board member of the Episcopal High School Dad's Club and Fitness Committee of Houston Country Club.