Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
25.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$93.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.1%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EGLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|64.06%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|14.06%
|3 Yr
|25.8%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|10.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|10.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EGLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|26.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|14.06%
|2021
|18.6%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|10.24%
|2020
|-11.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|52.38%
|2019
|0.4%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|61.54%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|Period
|EGLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|64.84%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|20.93%
|3 Yr
|25.8%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|8.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|9.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EGLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|26.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|14.06%
|2021
|18.6%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|10.24%
|2020
|-11.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|53.17%
|2019
|0.9%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|57.26%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|EGLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGLNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.1 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|85.94%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|1
|175
|77.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.5 M
|0
|5.88 B
|86.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.06%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|21.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGLNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|71.31%
|Cash
|1.94%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|24.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|25.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|11.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|14.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|18.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGLNX % Rank
|Energy
|96.84%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|40.16%
|Utilities
|3.16%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|47.54%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|36.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|16.39%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|42.62%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.30%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|16.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|15.57%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|18.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|25.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|59.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGLNX % Rank
|US
|86.41%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|49.18%
|Non US
|11.64%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|46.72%
|EGLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|40.98%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|82.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|EGLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EGLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EGLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|76.32%
|EGLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGLNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.84%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|51.16%
|EGLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EGLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGLNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.33%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|8.40%
|EGLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Thomas Hunt is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Co-Chairman of Domestic Investment Committee at Eagle Global Advisors. He is also a member of the other investment committees of the firm. He is also a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding Eagle, Thomas was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Thomas also worked for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. He earned bachelor's degrees from the Business Honors Program and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Thomas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations and is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Houston, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Thomas also serves as a board member of the Episcopal High School Dad's Club and Fitness Committee of Houston Country Club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Russo, portfolio manager, is a founder and Senior Partner of Eagle Global Advisors, LLC since 1996. He serves as a member of the MLP Investment committee and as Director of Client Service. Mr. Russo is also a member of the Domestic and International Equity committees. Prior to founding Eagle, Mr. Russo was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company, which was acquired by Boatmen’s Trust Company and then NationsBank. He was also employed previously by Criterion Investment Management Company. Mr. Russo earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas and a MBA from Rice University. Mr. Russo also serves as a Board Member of the M.A. Wright Fund at Rice University’s Jones School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Edward Allen is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Investment and Management Committee Member at Eagle Global Advisors. In addition to being a co-manager of the Eagle MLP Strategy Fund, he is a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Eddie is a co-creator of many of the portfolio strategies and proprietary investment management tools of the firm. Eddie received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and his B.S.E. in Engineering from Princeton University. Eddie holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is also a member of the Houston CFA Society. He currently serves as the Chair of the Asia Society Texas Center and is on the board of the Menil Collection.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Greg Anderson, Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Anderson was a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Investment Manager Search, Evaluation, and Due Diligence at Portfolio Management Consultants, Inc. Mr. Anderson was previously employed with Deloitte & Touche where he specialized in the areas of estate planning, health care and non-profit organizations, and tax and personal finance planning for high net worth individuals. Mr. Anderson holds a B.A. degree from Hamline University in Minnesota and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law. Mr. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2020
2.39
2.4%
Mr. Cerasoli serves as Co-Portfolio Manager of the Eagle Global Advisors, LLC’s Midstream/MLP strategies and is a member of the MLP investment committee. Prior to joining Eagle in May 2014, he was employed by Goldman, Sachs & Co. for ten years where he covered MLPs for seven years and small/mid cap Oil Services for three. Mr. Cerasoli earned bachelor’s degrees in Economics and History from Union College, and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business at Iona College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2020
2.39
2.4%
Alex serves as Co-Head of the Eagle Energy Infrastructure team and Co-Chair of the Energy Infrastructure Investment Committee. He shares Portfolio Manager responsibilities for the firm’s four separate Energy Infrastructure strategies. Prior to joining Eagle in 2013, Alex was employed by Waterfront Capital Partners as a Portfolio Manager focusing on Exploration & Production, Midstream & Utilities. Prior to Waterfront, Alex was a Managing Director at Zimmer Lucas Capital focused on E&P, MLP and utility securities. Other past work experience includes corporate development and financial planning at UniSource Energy and investment banking at Lehman Brothers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Chicago
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...