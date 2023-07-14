Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
20.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
25.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$93.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.1%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and MLP-related securities. The Fund defines MLP-related securities as general partners of MLPs, MLP institutional securities, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) that derive their returns from a master limited partnership index, structured notes or options that derive their returns from a basket of MLPs, or other publicly traded partnerships, corporations or limited liability companies, which have the same economic characteristics as MLPs in that they earn the majority of their pro forma cash flow from the transportation, storage, processing, or production of energy commodities. This 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and can be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Fund invests primarily in securities of MLPs and MLP-related securities, as described above. The Fund attempts to primarily invest in MLPs and MLP-related securities that focus on midstream energy infrastructure and the transportation, storage and gathering & processing of oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons. Although not the primary focus of the Fund, MLPs and MLP-related securities may also be engaged in one or more aspects of the exploration, production, marketing, or delivery of energy-related commodities such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization or country, including emerging markets. The Fund invests in notes of any maturity that are rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined to be of similar credit quality. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In seeking total return, the Fund seeks both income and capital appreciation.
The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may use options for hedging purposes.
As co-advisers, Eagle Global Advisors, LLC (“Eagle”), is responsible for security selection and trade execution and Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC (“Princeton”), is responsible for regulatory oversight of the Fund and oversight of the investment portfolio.
Princeton’s Oversight Process
Princeton’s investment oversight process combines risk management, due diligence and portfolio monitoring. Princeton monitors the Fund’s strategies as-executed for investment performance and achievement of the Fund’s risk objectives. The Fund’s investment portfolio may be rebalanced as a result of Princeton’s monitoring policies if the Fund is in violation of its investment objectives, polices or restrictions. Princeton has compliance and regulatory oversight and supervisory responsibilities for the Fund’s securities portfolio.
Eagle’s Investment Process
Eagle utilizes a two-step proprietary process that involves constructing an investment model that seeks to provide investors with an attractive total rate of return from both income and capital appreciation. First, in constructing the model, Eagle considers a variety of factors, including but not limited to, market capitalization, liquidity, growth, credit rating, source of qualifying income, business focus, and structure of the various MLPs and MLP-related securities. Second, Eagle uses the model as the basis for constructing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio of MLPs and MLP-related securities. MLPs and MLP-related securities selected for the Fund’s portfolio will be further evaluated based on the Fund’s potential tax liabilities, trading costs, cash requirements and other factors, including the relative valuation of such investments. Eagle believes that the appropriate way to build and preserve wealth through investing in MLPs and MLP-related securities is to focus on companies that have strong, stable and sustainable business models. The dependability of the cash distribution is extremely important in analyzing and valuing these investments. Eagle’s investment methodology favors companies with limited or no commodity price exposure, strong balance sheets and proven management commitment that are attractively valued based on current and prospective distributions. Additionally, Eagle selects ETNs and structured notes of issuers that it believes to be creditworthy.
|Period
|EGLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|65.63%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|17.97%
|3 Yr
|25.6%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|13.39%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|41.07%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|51.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|EGLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|25.9%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|15.63%
|2021
|18.6%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|11.81%
|2020
|-11.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|54.76%
|2019
|0.4%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|60.68%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|78.70%
|Period
|EGLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|67.19%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|24.03%
|3 Yr
|25.6%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|10.16%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|36.61%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|43.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|EGLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|25.9%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|15.63%
|2021
|18.6%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|11.81%
|2020
|-11.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|55.56%
|2019
|0.9%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|58.12%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|61.11%
|EGLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGLAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.1 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|88.28%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|1
|175
|79.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.5 M
|0
|5.88 B
|88.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.06%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|24.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGLAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|73.77%
|Cash
|1.94%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|27.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|66.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|57.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|60.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|63.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGLAX % Rank
|Energy
|96.84%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|42.62%
|Utilities
|3.16%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|50.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|72.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|61.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|70.49%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.66%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|62.30%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|61.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|60.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|65.57%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|80.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGLAX % Rank
|US
|86.41%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|51.64%
|Non US
|11.64%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|49.18%
|EGLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|34.43%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|87.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|100.00%
|EGLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|13.04%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EGLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EGLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|78.95%
|EGLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGLAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.56%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|55.04%
|EGLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EGLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGLAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.67%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|10.92%
|EGLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2013
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Russo, portfolio manager, is a founder and Senior Partner of Eagle Global Advisors, LLC since 1996. He serves as a member of the MLP Investment committee and as Director of Client Service. Mr. Russo is also a member of the Domestic and International Equity committees. Prior to founding Eagle, Mr. Russo was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company, which was acquired by Boatmen’s Trust Company and then NationsBank. He was also employed previously by Criterion Investment Management Company. Mr. Russo earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas and a MBA from Rice University. Mr. Russo also serves as a Board Member of the M.A. Wright Fund at Rice University’s Jones School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Edward Allen is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Investment and Management Committee Member at Eagle Global Advisors. In addition to being a co-manager of the Eagle MLP Strategy Fund, he is a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Eddie is a co-creator of many of the portfolio strategies and proprietary investment management tools of the firm. Eddie received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and his B.S.E. in Engineering from Princeton University. Eddie holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is also a member of the Houston CFA Society. He currently serves as the Chair of the Asia Society Texas Center and is on the board of the Menil Collection.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Greg Anderson, Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Anderson was a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Investment Manager Search, Evaluation, and Due Diligence at Portfolio Management Consultants, Inc. Mr. Anderson was previously employed with Deloitte & Touche where he specialized in the areas of estate planning, health care and non-profit organizations, and tax and personal finance planning for high net worth individuals. Mr. Anderson holds a B.A. degree from Hamline University in Minnesota and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law. Mr. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Thomas Hunt is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Co-Chairman of Domestic Investment Committee at Eagle Global Advisors. He is also a member of the other investment committees of the firm. He is also a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding Eagle, Thomas was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Thomas also worked for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. He earned bachelor's degrees from the Business Honors Program and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Thomas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations and is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Houston, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Thomas also serves as a board member of the Episcopal High School Dad's Club and Fitness Committee of Houston Country Club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2020
2.39
2.4%
Mr. Cerasoli serves as Co-Portfolio Manager of the Eagle Global Advisors, LLC’s Midstream/MLP strategies and is a member of the MLP investment committee. Prior to joining Eagle in May 2014, he was employed by Goldman, Sachs & Co. for ten years where he covered MLPs for seven years and small/mid cap Oil Services for three. Mr. Cerasoli earned bachelor’s degrees in Economics and History from Union College, and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business at Iona College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2020
2.39
2.4%
Alex serves as Co-Head of the Eagle Energy Infrastructure team and Co-Chair of the Energy Infrastructure Investment Committee. He shares Portfolio Manager responsibilities for the firm’s four separate Energy Infrastructure strategies. Prior to joining Eagle in 2013, Alex was employed by Waterfront Capital Partners as a Portfolio Manager focusing on Exploration & Production, Midstream & Utilities. Prior to Waterfront, Alex was a Managing Director at Zimmer Lucas Capital focused on E&P, MLP and utility securities. Other past work experience includes corporate development and financial planning at UniSource Energy and investment banking at Lehman Brothers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Chicago
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
