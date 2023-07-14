The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing in securities, derivatives and other instruments to establish investment exposures to emerging markets. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries; (ii) fixed income instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations; and/or (iii) derivative instruments, denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates, or issues of, emerging market countries (the “80% Policy”). Emerging market countries are defined to include any country that did not become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (O.E.C.D.) prior to 1975 and Turkey. Emerging market countries include so-called frontier market countries, which generally are considered by the portfolio managers to be less developed countries that (i) are not included in the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index: Emerging Markets (JPM GBI-EM) Global Diversified (Unhedged) (the “Index”); or (ii) represent 2% or less of the Index. The Fund may have significant investment in a geographic region or country. The Fund has exposure to sovereign nations (including currencies, interest rates and debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign entities) and duration. The Fund may invest in instruments of any credit rating, including those rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments). The Fund seeks to outperform the Index, however there can be no assurance that it will do so. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund’s investments may include foreign and domestic securities and other instruments, including sovereign debt (including U.S. Treasuries), mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities, stripped securities, loans, bank instruments, municipal securities, corporate debt, other fixed-income securities and commodities-related investments. The Fund may invest up to 5% of net assets in equity securities.

The Fund invests in a wide variety of derivative instruments. The Fund expects to achieve certain exposures through purchasing and selling derivative instruments, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, forward commitments and short sales. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase U.S. Government agency generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 10% of the Fund’s total net assets. Such forward commitments may be entered into for purposes of investment leverage. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic U.S. Government agency MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 50% of MBS holdings.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments in an effort to take advantage of differences in countries, currencies, interest rates and credits based on its global macroeconomic and political analysis. The investment adviser seeks to identify countries and currencies it believes have potential to outperform investments in other countries and currencies, and to anticipate changes in global economies, markets, political conditions and other factors for this purpose. The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund primarily invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund, but may also invest directly in securities and other instruments.