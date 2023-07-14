Home
Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income Fund

mutual fund
EEICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.72 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
A (EEIAX) Primary Inst (EEIIX) C (EEICX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income Fund

EEICX | Fund

$3.72

$1.02 B

10.84%

$0.40

1.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.4%

Net Assets

$1.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EEICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    11042582
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Baur

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing in securities, derivatives and other instruments to establish investment exposures to emerging markets. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries; (ii) fixed income instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations; and/or (iii) derivative instruments, denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates, or issues of, emerging market countries (the “80% Policy”). Emerging market countries are defined to include any country that did not become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (O.E.C.D.) prior to 1975 and Turkey. Emerging market countries include so-called frontier market countries, which generally are considered by the portfolio managers to be less developed countries that (i) are not included in the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index: Emerging Markets (JPM GBI-EM) Global Diversified (Unhedged) (the “Index”); or (ii) represent 2% or less of the Index. The Fund may have significant investment in a geographic region or country. The Fund has exposure to sovereign nations (including currencies, interest rates and debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign entities) and duration. The Fund may invest in instruments of any credit rating, including those rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments). The Fund seeks to outperform the Index, however there can be no assurance that it will do so. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund’s investments may include foreign and domestic securities and other instruments, including sovereign debt (including U.S. Treasuries), mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities, stripped securities, loans, bank instruments, municipal securities, corporate debt, other fixed-income securities and commodities-related investments.  The Fund may invest up to 5% of net assets in equity securities.

The Fund invests in a wide variety of derivative instruments.  The Fund expects to achieve certain exposures through purchasing and selling derivative instruments, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund.  The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies.  The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.  

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, forward commitments and short sales. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase U.S. Government agency generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 10% of the Fund’s total net assets. Such forward commitments may be entered into for purposes of investment leverage. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic U.S. Government agency MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 50% of MBS holdings.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments in an effort to take advantage of differences in countries, currencies, interest rates and credits based on its global macroeconomic and political analysis.  The investment adviser seeks to identify countries and currencies it believes have potential to outperform investments in other countries and currencies, and to anticipate changes in global economies, markets, political conditions and other factors for this purpose.  The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund primarily invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund, but may also invest directly in securities and other instruments.

Read More

EEICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -6.1% 13.6% 25.98%
1 Yr 8.1% -7.5% 19.8% 47.13%
3 Yr -10.7%* -17.0% 2.0% 95.15%
5 Yr -8.4%* -18.7% 2.9% 94.44%
10 Yr -8.6%* -14.6% 6.6% 96.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -58.7% 15.1% 80.88%
2021 -8.7% -12.8% 25.4% 98.08%
2020 -1.9% -6.9% 3.9% 95.71%
2019 1.9% -19.2% 4.3% 62.75%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 5.2% 99.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -19.8% 11.3% 24.17%
1 Yr 8.1% -21.4% 19.8% 43.20%
3 Yr -10.7%* -17.0% 5.1% 95.13%
5 Yr -7.3%* -18.7% 4.3% 92.66%
10 Yr -4.1%* -14.6% 10.6% 67.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -58.7% 15.1% 80.88%
2021 -8.7% -12.8% 25.4% 98.08%
2020 -1.9% -6.9% 3.9% 95.71%
2019 2.3% -19.2% 4.3% 29.53%
2018 -1.9% -7.2% 5.2% 46.07%

NAV & Total Return History

EEICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EEICX Category Low Category High EEICX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 B 49.1 K 15.2 B 23.26%
Number of Holdings 4 4 2121 99.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.25 B -134 M 1.25 B 0.62%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.2% 95.0% 0.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  2. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  3. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  4. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  5. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  6. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  7. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  8. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  9. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%
  10. Emerging Markets Local Income Portfolio 100.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EEICX % Rank
Bonds 		76.52% -0.02% 116.66% 90.77%
Cash 		21.93% -16.66% 101.67% 10.46%
Other 		1.55% -3.28% 3.53% 2.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 79.69%
Stocks 		-0.01% -0.47% 2.07% 97.23%

EEICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.86% 0.17% 43.25% 18.55%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.10% 29.91%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 55.81%

Trading Fees

EEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 218.00% 51.75%

EEICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EEICX Category Low Category High EEICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.84% 0.00% 27.78% 9.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EEICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EEICX Category Low Category High EEICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.82% -2.28% 9.04% 64.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EEICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EEICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Baur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2008

14.35

14.4%

John is a vice president since 2007 and a portfolio manager since 2008 at Eaton Vance. He covers Latin America and joined Eaton Vance in 2004. He has previously been employed at Applied Materials, Inc. in California, Taiwan and Singapore. John earned his M.B.A with honors from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

Brian Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

