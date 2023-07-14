In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a flexible, core investment approach and engages in bottom-up, fundamental security analysis and selection. The Investment Manager may consider a security’s growth or value potential in managing the Portfolio. The Portfolio may invest in securities across the capitalization spectrum, although it typically invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of $300 million or more. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector and/or a particular country.

The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among countries and regions may vary from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions. Emerging market countries include all countries not represented by the MSCI World Index. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.