Lazard Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
ECEOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.98 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ECEIX) Primary Other (ECEOX) Retirement (RLEOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio

ECEOX | Fund

$9.98

$122 M

1.65%

$0.16

1.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$122 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECEOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Russell

Fund Description

In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a flexible, core investment approach and engages in bottom-up, fundamental security analysis and selection. The Investment Manager may consider a security’s growth or value potential in managing the Portfolio. The Portfolio may invest in securities across the capitalization spectrum, although it typically invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of $300 million or more. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector and/or a particular country.

The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among countries and regions may vary from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions. Emerging market countries include all countries not represented by the MSCI World Index. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.

ECEOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -11.0% 30.2% 23.88%
1 Yr 12.9% -12.7% 29.2% 26.31%
3 Yr -1.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 58.79%
5 Yr -2.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 77.43%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 40.64%
2021 -6.1% -18.2% 13.6% 78.15%
2020 3.6% -7.2% 79.7% 73.43%
2019 4.5% -4.4% 9.2% 48.33%
2018 -4.3% -7.2% 7.0% 64.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -30.3% 30.2% 22.79%
1 Yr 12.9% -48.9% 29.2% 23.43%
3 Yr -1.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 58.81%
5 Yr -2.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 78.04%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 40.64%
2021 -6.1% -18.2% 13.6% 78.15%
2020 3.6% -7.2% 79.7% 73.43%
2019 4.5% -4.4% 9.2% 48.33%
2018 -4.3% -7.2% 7.0% 69.67%

NAV & Total Return History

ECEOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECEOX Category Low Category High ECEOX % Rank
Net Assets 122 M 717 K 102 B 70.59%
Number of Holdings 89 10 6734 60.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.2 M 340 K 19.3 B 64.83%
Weighting of Top 10 38.22% 2.8% 71.7% 33.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 10.08%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.02%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECEOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.47% 0.90% 110.97% 48.46%
Cash 		2.53% -23.67% 20.19% 45.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 23.49%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 17.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 5.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 18.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECEOX % Rank
Technology 		26.12% 0.00% 47.50% 27.04%
Financial Services 		18.27% 0.00% 48.86% 73.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.92% 0.00% 48.94% 21.22%
Basic Materials 		10.93% 0.00% 30.03% 20.57%
Communication Services 		10.86% 0.00% 39.29% 23.54%
Energy 		6.96% 0.00% 24.80% 14.23%
Industrials 		5.95% 0.00% 43.53% 50.84%
Consumer Defense 		3.66% 0.00% 28.13% 82.54%
Healthcare 		1.34% 0.00% 93.26% 87.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 71.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 84.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECEOX % Rank
Non US 		96.59% -4.71% 112.57% 40.44%
US 		0.88% -1.60% 104.72% 45.83%

ECEOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.03% 41.06% 33.38%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 71.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 20.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 8.21%

Sales Fees

ECEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ECEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 86.09%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 190.00% 23.69%

ECEOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECEOX Category Low Category High ECEOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 12.61% 27.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECEOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECEOX Category Low Category High ECEOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -1.98% 17.62% 64.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECEOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

ECEOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Stephen Russell, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager's Emerging Markets Core Equity and Latin America Equity teams. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2011, Mr. Russell was a portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management's Emerging Markets and Latin America equity institutional and retail strategies. Mr. Russell is a CFA Charterholder.

Thomas Boyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Thomas Boyle is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Emerging Markets Core Equity and Latin American Equity teams. He started working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Thomas spent 11 years with Deutsche Asset Management providing expertise in the areas of bottom-up research, portfolio construction and client service for their Emerging Markets and Latin America Equity institutional and retail strategies. Thomas has a Masters in Finance from Brandeis University and a BA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

