YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$122 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.2%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a flexible, core investment approach and engages in bottom-up, fundamental security analysis and selection. The Investment Manager may consider a security’s growth or value potential in managing the Portfolio. The Portfolio may invest in securities across the capitalization spectrum, although it typically invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of $300 million or more. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector and/or a particular country.
The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among countries and regions may vary from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions. Emerging market countries include all countries not represented by the MSCI World Index. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.
|Period
|ECEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|21.97%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|25.93%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|58.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|77.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ECEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|41.83%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|77.87%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|73.58%
|2019
|4.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|48.18%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|64.75%
|ECEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|122 M
|717 K
|102 B
|70.72%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|10
|6734
|61.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.2 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|64.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.22%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|33.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.47%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|48.59%
|Cash
|2.53%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|46.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|64.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|60.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|56.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|61.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECEIX % Rank
|Technology
|26.12%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|27.17%
|Financial Services
|18.27%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|73.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.92%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|21.35%
|Basic Materials
|10.93%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|20.70%
|Communication Services
|10.86%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|23.67%
|Energy
|6.96%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|14.36%
|Industrials
|5.95%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|50.97%
|Consumer Defense
|3.66%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|82.66%
|Healthcare
|1.34%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|87.45%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|85.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|93.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECEIX % Rank
|Non US
|96.59%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|40.56%
|US
|0.88%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|46.08%
|ECEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|62.37%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|77.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|10.77%
|ECEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ECEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|92.61%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|24.01%
|ECEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.88%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|55.50%
|ECEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ECEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.64%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|52.20%
|ECEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2018
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Stephen Russell, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager's Emerging Markets Core Equity and Latin America Equity teams. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2011, Mr. Russell was a portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management's Emerging Markets and Latin America equity institutional and retail strategies. Mr. Russell is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Thomas Boyle is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Emerging Markets Core Equity and Latin American Equity teams. He started working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Thomas spent 11 years with Deutsche Asset Management providing expertise in the areas of bottom-up research, portfolio construction and client service for their Emerging Markets and Latin America Equity institutional and retail strategies. Thomas has a Masters in Finance from Brandeis University and a BA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
