Eaton Vance Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
ECBAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.19 -0.04 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (EIBAX) Primary C (ECBAX) A (EBABX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$653 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    3190035
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Buckley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments (the “80% Policy”). Bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments include corporate bonds and other fixed income securities, senior and junior loans, U.S. government securities, commercial paper, mortgage-related securities (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations) and other asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including collateralized debt obligations), zero-coupon securities, when-issued securities, repurchase agreements, foreign debt securities (including those issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries), sovereign debt (including debt issued by emerging market countries), obligations of supranational entities, municipal securities, structured notes, private placements and convertible securities and other hybrid securities (other than preferred stock). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated income instruments, including those located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to maintain an average effective duration range of within +/- 50% of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index’s duration.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments rated below investment grade (i.e., rated lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or lower than BBB by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)) and in unrated instruments determined by the investment adviser to be of below investment grade quality (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in income instruments of any maturity.  The Fund may also invest in cash and money market instruments.

The Fund may engage in derivatives transactions, including futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, interest rate swaps, swaptions, credit-linked notes, forward rate agreements and credit default swaps. The Fund expects to use derivatives to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates, interest rates, and credit risk. The market value of derivatives that have characteristics similar to bonds or other fixed and floating-rate income instruments will be included with bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments for purposes of the Fund’s 80% Policy and other investment restrictions. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser considers macroeconomic factors in determining the Fund’s sector allocation and yield curve positioning and uses fundamental research in selecting individual securities for the portfolio.  Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, unemployment rates, interest rates, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, and general trends in global economies and currencies. In combination with the top-down macroeconomic approach, the investment adviser employs a bottom-up process of fundamental securities analysis to select the specific securities for investment. This bottom-up, research-driven and value-oriented approach emphasizes the financial strength of issuers, current valuations and the interest rate sensitivity of investments, among other factors. In selecting securities, the investment adviser generally seeks issuers with attractive valuations. The investment adviser may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The investment adviser also considers how purchasing or selling an investment would impact the overall portfolio’s potential return (income and capital gains) and risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) on both a benchmark-relative and absolute return basis, and may include allocations to securities outside the benchmark.  The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors when evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

ECBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -4.3% 4.5% 93.01%
1 Yr -5.1% -16.1% 162.7% 83.92%
3 Yr -4.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 7.59%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 71.75%
10 Yr -1.5%* -7.4% 12.7% 61.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -34.7% 131.9% 52.35%
2021 -0.2% -6.0% 15.7% 2.55%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 92.09%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 23.98%
2018 -1.0% -2.2% 3.3% 89.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -15.5% 4.5% 89.57%
1 Yr -5.1% -16.1% 162.7% 80.29%
3 Yr -4.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 9.31%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 74.43%
10 Yr -1.4%* -7.4% 13.5% 67.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -34.7% 131.9% 52.25%
2021 -0.2% -6.0% 15.7% 2.66%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 92.09%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 25.52%
2018 -1.0% -2.2% 3.3% 91.02%

NAV & Total Return History

ECBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECBAX Category Low Category High ECBAX % Rank
Net Assets 653 M 2.88 M 287 B 57.50%
Number of Holdings 241 1 17234 80.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 172 M -106 M 27.6 B 56.12%
Weighting of Top 10 24.98% 3.7% 123.9% 52.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 8.16%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 5.91%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.49%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 3.72%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 3.00%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 2.22%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 2.22%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 2.16%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 1.125% 2.14%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECBAX % Rank
Bonds 		96.78% 3.97% 268.18% 36.98%
Convertible Bonds 		1.48% 0.00% 7.93% 48.02%
Preferred Stocks 		1.09% 0.00% 77.13% 5.40%
Cash 		0.65% -181.13% 95.99% 72.42%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 38.81%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 20.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECBAX % Rank
Corporate 		39.08% 0.00% 100.00% 23.24%
Securitized 		36.91% 0.00% 98.40% 28.93%
Government 		23.36% 0.00% 86.23% 52.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.65% 0.00% 95.99% 95.18%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 42.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECBAX % Rank
US 		85.14% 3.63% 210.09% 58.15%
Non US 		11.64% -6.54% 58.09% 34.04%

ECBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.01% 20.64% 7.45%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.76% 76.33%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ECBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 15.69%

Trading Fees

ECBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.00% 2.00% 493.39% 36.28%

ECBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECBAX Category Low Category High ECBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.33% 0.00% 10.82% 40.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECBAX Category Low Category High ECBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.95% -1.28% 8.97% 33.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

ECBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Buckley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Matthew Buckley is a Vice President of Boston Management and Research since May 2015. Mr. Buckley is currently a portfolio manager and has been a structured finance analyst in Eaton Vance’s Diversified Fixed Income group for more than five years.

John Croft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2019

2.94

2.9%

John Croft is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of credit research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s investmentgrade fixed-income team. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2004, John was a credit analyst with Fidelity Management & Research Co., focusing on credit analysis of international and domestic financial institutions.

Vishal Khanduja

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2019

2.94

2.9%

Vishal Khanduja is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Vishal began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable fixed income for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle and associate director of fixed-income analytics at Galliard Capital. Vishal earned a bachelor of engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, India and an MBA from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

