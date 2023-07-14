Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-0.3%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$653 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments (the “80% Policy”). Bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments include corporate bonds and other fixed income securities, senior and junior loans, U.S. government securities, commercial paper, mortgage-related securities (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations) and other asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including collateralized debt obligations), zero-coupon securities, when-issued securities, repurchase agreements, foreign debt securities (including those issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries), sovereign debt (including debt issued by emerging market countries), obligations of supranational entities, municipal securities, structured notes, private placements and convertible securities and other hybrid securities (other than preferred stock). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated income instruments, including those located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to maintain an average effective duration range of within +/- 50% of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index’s duration.
The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments rated below investment grade (i.e., rated lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or lower than BBB by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)) and in unrated instruments determined by the investment adviser to be of below investment grade quality (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in income instruments of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in cash and money market instruments.
The Fund may engage in derivatives transactions, including futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, interest rate swaps, swaptions, credit-linked notes, forward rate agreements and credit default swaps. The Fund expects to use derivatives to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates, interest rates, and credit risk. The market value of derivatives that have characteristics similar to bonds or other fixed and floating-rate income instruments will be included with bonds and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments for purposes of the Fund’s 80% Policy and other investment restrictions. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
In managing the Fund, the investment adviser considers macroeconomic factors in determining the Fund’s sector allocation and yield curve positioning and uses fundamental research in selecting individual securities for the portfolio. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, unemployment rates, interest rates, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, and general trends in global economies and currencies. In combination with the top-down macroeconomic approach, the investment adviser employs a bottom-up process of fundamental securities analysis to select the specific securities for investment. This bottom-up, research-driven and value-oriented approach emphasizes the financial strength of issuers, current valuations and the interest rate sensitivity of investments, among other factors. In selecting securities, the investment adviser generally seeks issuers with attractive valuations. The investment adviser may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate or to pursue more attractive investment options. The investment adviser also considers how purchasing or selling an investment would impact the overall portfolio’s potential return (income and capital gains) and risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) on both a benchmark-relative and absolute return basis, and may include allocations to securities outside the benchmark. The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors when evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.
|Period
|EIBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|91.67%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|84.02%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|7.69%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|71.86%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|61.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|55.19%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|2.66%
|2020
|0.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|91.35%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|23.76%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|90.07%
|EIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|653 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|57.69%
|Number of Holdings
|241
|1
|17234
|80.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|172 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|56.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.98%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|52.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBAX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.78%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|37.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.48%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|48.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.09%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|5.59%
|Cash
|0.65%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|72.61%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|90.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|84.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBAX % Rank
|Corporate
|39.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.43%
|Securitized
|36.91%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|29.12%
|Government
|23.36%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|53.13%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.65%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|95.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|92.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBAX % Rank
|US
|85.14%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|58.34%
|Non US
|11.64%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|34.23%
|EIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|62.14%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|80.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|EIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|36.62%
|EIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.32%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|16.95%
|EIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.92%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|3.94%
|EIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Matthew Buckley is a Vice President of Boston Management and Research since May 2015. Mr. Buckley is currently a portfolio manager and has been a structured finance analyst in Eaton Vance’s Diversified Fixed Income group for more than five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2019
2.94
2.9%
John Croft is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of credit research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s investmentgrade fixed-income team. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2004, John was a credit analyst with Fidelity Management & Research Co., focusing on credit analysis of international and domestic financial institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2019
2.94
2.9%
Vishal Khanduja is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Vishal began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable fixed income for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle and associate director of fixed-income analytics at Galliard Capital. Vishal earned a bachelor of engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, India and an MBA from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston. He is a CFA charterholder.
