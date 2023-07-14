Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of emerging markets issuers, defined as securities: (1) that are from issuers in emerging markets as defined by global index providers designated by the investment adviser (for example, the investment adviser expects that most emerging markets included in any one of the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) Emerging Markets or Frontier Market Indices or J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond and J.P. Morgan Global Bond Indices will be treated as emerging markets); (2) that are denominated in emerging markets currencies; (3) that are from issuers deemed to be suitable for the fund because they have or are expected to have significant economic exposure to emerging markets (through assets, revenues, or profits); (4) that are issued by countries rated Ba/BB or lower; or (5) that are issued by countries that are on an International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) program, have outstanding liabilities to the IMF or have exited an IMF program no more than five years earlier. The IMF’s primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system. Under an IMF lending program, certain countries may request financial assistance to help correct balance of payment problems in those countries. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The fund may invest in any quality debt securities with a wide range of maturities.
The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.
The fund invests primarily in securities of emerging market issuers, including for example, sovereign debt of emerging market countries and debt of companies located in or with substantial business in emerging markets. Such securities may be rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” Ratings are only one of many factors the investment adviser considers when investing in emerging markets and are not necessarily determinative of the potential return on the investment.
The fund is nondiversified, which allows it to invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than would otherwise be the case.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment
adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|EBNFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|36.86%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|29.00%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|53.40%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|53.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|EBNFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBNFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.2 B
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|20.24%
|Number of Holdings
|444
|4
|2121
|25.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|193 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|24.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.83%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|78.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBNFX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.29%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|38.46%
|Cash
|5.38%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|65.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.33%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|42.77%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|93.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|87.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBNFX % Rank
|Government
|80.88%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|17.54%
|Corporate
|13.74%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|65.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.38%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|68.31%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|97.54%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|95.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBNFX % Rank
|Non US
|91.37%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|60.00%
|US
|2.92%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|20.31%
|EBNFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|83.65%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|12.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|38.26%
|EBNFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EBNFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EBNFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|45.80%
|EBNFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBNFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.71%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|25.08%
|EBNFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EBNFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBNFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.01%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|13.13%
|EBNFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2016
6.11
6.1%
Kirstie Spence is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, Kirstie was a fixed income investment analyst and her coverage included sovereign debt in emerging markets with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as European telecommunications as a credit analyst. Kirstie began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a master’s degree with honors in German and international relations from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Kirstie is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2016
6.11
6.1%
Robert H. Neithart is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chair of Capital Strategy Research, Inc., and serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee. Rob’s investment responsibilities are focused on emerging market debt and global high-income portfolios. He has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Rob began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Occidental College graduating cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Luis Freitas de Oliveira is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chair of Capital International Sàrl. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Luis covered financial institutions in emerging markets. Before joining Capital, he was a corporate banker for Citibank N.A. in Brazil. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Luis is based in Geneva.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
