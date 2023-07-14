Home
American Funds Emerging Markets Bond Fund

REGAX | Fund

$7.97

$1.2 B

5.92%

$0.47

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

American Funds Emerging Markets Bond Fund

REGAX | Fund

$7.97

$1.2 B

5.92%

$0.47

1.54%

REGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Emerging Markets Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kirstie Spence

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of emerging markets issuers, defined as securities: (1) that are from issuers in emerging markets as defined by global index providers designated by the investment adviser (for example, the investment adviser expects that most emerging markets included in any one of the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) Emerging Markets or Frontier Market Indices or J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond and J.P. Morgan Global Bond Indices will be treated as emerging markets); (2) that are denominated in emerging markets currencies; (3) that are from issuers deemed to be suitable for the fund because they have or are expected to have significant economic exposure to emerging markets (through assets, revenues, or profits); (4) that are issued by countries rated Ba/BB or lower; or (5) that are issued by countries that are on an International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) program, have outstanding liabilities to the IMF or have exited an IMF program no more than five years earlier. The IMF’s primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system. Under an IMF lending program, certain countries may request financial assistance to help correct balance of payment problems in those countries. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The fund may invest in any quality debt securities with a wide range of maturities.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The fund invests primarily in securities of emerging market issuers, including for example, sovereign debt of emerging market countries and debt of companies located in or with substantial business in emerging markets. Such securities may be rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” Ratings are only one of many factors the investment adviser considers when investing in emerging markets and are not necessarily determinative of the potential return on the investment.

The fund is nondiversified, which allows it to invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment

adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

REGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -6.1% 13.6% 32.34%
1 Yr 10.8% -7.5% 19.8% 24.55%
3 Yr -5.6%* -17.0% 16.1% 50.00%
5 Yr -3.8%* -18.6% 8.6% 49.14%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -58.7% 15.1% 51.86%
2021 -4.3% -12.8% 25.4% 56.83%
2020 0.7% -6.9% 25.9% 31.70%
2019 1.5% -19.2% 4.3% 74.09%
2018 -2.1% -7.2% 5.2% 38.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -19.8% 11.3% 30.24%
1 Yr 10.8% -21.4% 19.8% 21.86%
3 Yr -5.6%* -17.0% 16.0% 50.16%
5 Yr -3.8%* -18.6% 8.5% 52.94%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -58.7% 15.1% 52.17%
2021 -4.3% -12.8% 25.4% 56.83%
2020 0.7% -6.9% 25.9% 31.70%
2019 1.5% -19.2% 4.3% 74.09%
2018 -2.1% -7.2% 5.2% 57.95%

NAV & Total Return History

REGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REGAX Category Low Category High REGAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 49.1 K 15.3 B 15.87%
Number of Holdings 444 4 2121 21.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 193 M -134 M 1.25 B 19.51%
Weighting of Top 10 14.83% 2.2% 95.0% 74.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Russian Federation 7% 1.86%
  2. Malaysia (Government Of) 4.893% 1.78%
  3. South Africa (Republic of) 8.875% 1.75%
  4. South Africa (Republic of) 8% 1.70%
  5. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 23.276% 1.56%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 1.52%
  7. Argentina (Republic of) 0.5% 1.52%
  8. China Development Bank 3.39% 1.50%
  9. China Development Bank 3.39% 1.50%
  10. China Development Bank 3.39% 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REGAX % Rank
Bonds 		94.29% -0.02% 116.66% 34.76%
Cash 		5.38% -16.66% 101.67% 61.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.33% 0.00% 8.47% 38.11%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 56.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 41.77%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 41.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REGAX % Rank
Government 		80.88% 0.00% 99.79% 14.02%
Corporate 		13.74% 0.00% 93.26% 60.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.38% 0.00% 99.89% 64.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 70.12%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 47.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 41.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REGAX % Rank
Non US 		91.37% 0.00% 159.42% 56.10%
US 		2.92% -74.21% 36.99% 15.85%

REGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

REGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.17% 43.25% 30.31%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.10% 8.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.56%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.02% 0.65% 26.09%

Sales Fees

REGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

REGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 218.00% 40.48%

REGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REGAX Category Low Category High REGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.92% 0.00% 27.78% 30.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REGAX Category Low Category High REGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.26% -2.28% 9.04% 39.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

REGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kirstie Spence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Kirstie Spence is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, Kirstie was a fixed income investment analyst and her coverage included sovereign debt in emerging markets with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as European telecommunications as a credit analyst. Kirstie began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a master’s degree with honors in German and international relations from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Kirstie is based in London.

Robert Neithart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Robert H. Neithart is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chair of Capital Strategy Research, Inc., and serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee. Rob’s investment responsibilities are focused on emerging market debt and global high-income portfolios. He has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Rob began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Occidental College graduating cum laude.

Luis Freitas de Oliveira

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Luis Freitas de Oliveira is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chair of Capital International Sàrl. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Luis covered financial institutions in emerging markets. Before joining Capital, he was a corporate banker for Citibank N.A. in Brazil. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Luis is based in Geneva.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

