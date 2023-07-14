Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in common stocks of approximately 20 to 35 companies, primarily with large market capitalizations. The Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies having market capitalizations that rank among the top 1,000 U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks) and in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest, with respect to 50% of its total assets, more than 5% (but not more than 25%) of its total assets in securities of any one issuer.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics. The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection. They typically favor high quality companies they believe have sustainable above-average earnings growth potential and are trading below intrinsic value. Sustainable earnings growth potential is determined by fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends; products and services; industry position and conditions; and other factors including portfolio managers’ assessment of company management. The portfolio managers seek to manage individual security risk through analysis of each security’s risk/reward potential and to manage portfolio risk by constructing a portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued growth companies. The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when its valuation is no longer attractive, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.