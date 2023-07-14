Home
Eaton Vance-Atlanta Capital Focused Growth

mutual fund
EAALX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.06 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EILGX) Primary A (EAALX) C (EAGCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

Net Assets

$490 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EAALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance-Atlanta Capital Focused Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Nov 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    3349406
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Hudepohl

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in common stocks of approximately 20 to 35 companies, primarily with large market capitalizations. The Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies having market capitalizations that rank among the top 1,000 U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks) and in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest, with respect to 50% of its total assets, more than 5% (but not more than 25%) of its total assets in securities of any one issuer.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets.  Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics.  The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection.  They typically favor high quality companies they believe have sustainable above-average earnings growth potential and are trading below intrinsic value. Sustainable earnings growth potential is determined by fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends; products and services; industry position and conditions; and other factors including portfolio managers’ assessment of company management. The portfolio managers seek to manage individual security risk through analysis of each security’s risk/reward potential and to manage portfolio risk by constructing a portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued growth companies.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when its valuation is no longer attractive, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

EAALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -41.7% 64.0% 89.65%
1 Yr 15.9% -46.2% 77.9% 56.29%
3 Yr 10.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 7.71%
5 Yr 11.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 5.31%
10 Yr 3.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 55.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -85.9% 81.6% 5.35%
2021 12.9% -31.0% 26.7% 3.38%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 50.09%
2019 8.4% -6.0% 10.6% 1.85%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 28.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -41.7% 64.0% 86.03%
1 Yr 15.9% -46.2% 77.9% 52.51%
3 Yr 10.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 8.15%
5 Yr 11.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 6.47%
10 Yr 12.2%* -16.8% 19.7% 10.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -85.9% 81.6% 5.35%
2021 12.9% -31.0% 26.7% 3.38%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 50.09%
2019 8.4% -6.0% 10.6% 1.85%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 51.76%

NAV & Total Return History

EAALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAALX Category Low Category High EAALX % Rank
Net Assets 490 M 189 K 222 B 64.50%
Number of Holdings 24 2 3509 96.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 274 M -1.37 M 104 B 63.97%
Weighting of Top 10 56.07% 11.4% 116.5% 14.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 7.28%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 7.22%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.74%
  4. Danaher Corp 6.30%
  5. Microsoft Corp 6.05%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.34%
  7. Verisk Analytics Inc 4.55%
  8. Dollar General Corp 4.39%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.33%
  10. TJX Companies Inc 4.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAALX % Rank
Stocks 		97.17% 50.26% 104.50% 70.73%
Cash 		2.83% -10.83% 49.73% 25.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 64.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 62.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAALX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.47% 0.00% 43.06% 3.05%
Technology 		22.20% 0.00% 65.70% 91.92%
Healthcare 		18.32% 0.00% 39.76% 12.37%
Communication Services 		10.08% 0.00% 66.40% 54.33%
Basic Materials 		7.66% 0.00% 18.91% 2.56%
Industrials 		7.37% 0.00% 30.65% 35.86%
Real Estate 		4.24% 0.00% 16.05% 7.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.16% 0.00% 62.57% 97.28%
Consumer Defense 		3.50% 0.00% 25.50% 54.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 74.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 83.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAALX % Rank
US 		92.96% 34.69% 100.00% 62.32%
Non US 		4.21% 0.00% 54.22% 40.56%

EAALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 20.29% 43.58%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 58.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 74.88%

Sales Fees

EAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.25% 8.50% 75.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 22.11%

EAALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAALX Category Low Category High EAALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 68.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAALX Category Low Category High EAALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -6.13% 1.75% 56.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EAALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Hudepohl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2015

6.98

7.0%

Joseph Hudepohl is a managing director and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 2015. Joe began his career in the investment management industry in 1997. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he was affiliated with Logan Circle Partners LP, a division of Fortress Investment Group LLC, as a portfolio manager and with Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Tampa, Florida. Joe earned a B.A. in economics from Stanford University. He is a former member of the U.S. National Swim Team and a three-time Olympic medalist. Joe is a CFA charterholder.

Jeffrey Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2015

6.98

7.0%

Jeff A. Miller, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's High Quality Growth Plus, Focused Growth, and Calvert Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Miller was a Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and had been with the firm since 2011. Mr. Miller was responsible for equity research and served on the Equity Investment Team. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, Mr. Miller was a Senior Vice President, member of the Investment Policy Committee and Global Technology Analyst for Institutional Capital (ICAP). Mr. Miller is a graduate of Southern Methodist University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. He obtained his MBA from Loyola University Chicago and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Additionally, Mr. Miller holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) Credential issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Lance Garrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2015

6.98

7.0%

Lance Garrison is a vice president and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 2007. Lance began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he worked at Standard & Poor's Corporate Value Consulting and Wellington Management Company. Lance earned a B.S. from the University of Florida and an MBA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder and a Chartered SRI Counselor. Lance holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential and is a subject matter expert with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Additionally, he serves on the SASB Standards Advisory Group advising on matters of implementation and emerging issues that should be considered in the standards development process.

Robert Walton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2015

6.98

7.0%

Robert Walton is a vice president and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 1999. Rob began his career in the investment management industry in 1994. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he was an equity research analyst at The Robinson-Humphrey Company, where he was responsible for the insurance and industrial growth industries. Rob earned a B.A. with a dual concentration in economics and political science from Colgate University and an MBA from Emory University. He is a CFA charterholder. Rob holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

