The Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks and, in the investment adviser’s discretion, preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that pay dividends that qualify for federal income taxation at long-term capital gain rates (“tax-favored dividends”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks (the “80% policy”). The Fund’s return is expected to consist primarily of tax-favored dividend income, although it will also seek capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in securities issued by issuers located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. The Fund may purchase securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may at times invest 25% or more of its total assets in each of the utilities and financial services sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities, including corporate debt securities and convertible bonds and other hybrid securities (other than preferred stocks) (“fixed-income securities”). The Fund will invest not more than 30% of its net assets in fixed-income securities and preferred stocks rated below investment grade (i.e., rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or by Fitch Ratings, below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser) (“junk”), and may invest in securities in any rating category, including those in default. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts and to seek to gain or limit exposure to certain markets through the use of futures contracts on securities indices, particularly in connection with engaging in the dividend capture trading strategy. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; interest rate swaps; equity collars and equity swap agreements; and credit derivatives including credit default swaps, total return swaps and credit options. The Fund can engage in credit derivative transactions to an unlimited extent for hedging purposes. Credit derivatives may also be used for non-hedging purposes provided that the notional value of such derivative investments does not exceed 5% of the value of preferred stocks and fixed-income securities held by the Fund. There are no other stated limits on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In selecting securities, the Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks, and in the portfolio managers’ discretion, preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that management believes may produce attractive levels of tax-favored dividend income and that are, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, undervalued or inexpensive relative to other similar investments. For its investments in common stocks, the Fund also seeks to invest in securities that the portfolio managers believe have the potential for growth of income and/or capital appreciation over time. For its investments in preferred stocks and fixed-income securities, the Fund will also take into consideration the interest rate sensitivity of the investments. The portfolio managers have broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments between common and preferred stocks and may at times choose not to allocate any assets to preferred stocks. In addition to investing in stocks that pay tax-favored dividends, the Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in stocks and other securities that generate income taxable at ordinary income rates. The Fund may seek to enhance the level of tax-favored dividend income it receives by engaging in dividend capture trading. In a typical dividend capture trade, the Fund would buy a stock prior to its ex-dividend date and sell the stock at a point either on or after the ex-dividend date.

Buy and sell decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains. The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains). Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects and tax treatment of a company’s dividends, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. In addition, the buy and sell decisions for preferred stocks and other hybrid securities are also affected to a larger degree by the structure and features of the securities and the current and expected interest rate environment. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry

diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.