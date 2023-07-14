Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund

mutual fund
EIDIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.36 -0.05 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EADIX) Primary C (ECDIX) Inst (EIDIX)
EIDIX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.36 -0.05 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EADIX) Primary C (ECDIX) Inst (EIDIX)
EIDIX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.36 -0.05 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EADIX) Primary C (ECDIX) Inst (EIDIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund

EIDIX | Fund

$15.36

$594 M

4.76%

$0.73

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$594 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund

EIDIX | Fund

$15.36

$594 M

4.76%

$0.73

0.91%

EIDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    11044252
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Croft

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks and, in the investment adviser’s discretion, preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that pay dividends that qualify for federal income taxation at long-term capital gain rates (“tax-favored dividends”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks (the “80% policy”). The Fund’s return is expected to consist primarily of tax-favored dividend income, although it will also seek capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in securities issued by issuers located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. The Fund may purchase securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may at times invest 25% or more of its total assets in each of the utilities and financial services sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities, including corporate debt securities and convertible bonds and other hybrid securities (other than preferred stocks) (“fixed-income securities”).  The Fund will invest not more than 30% of its net assets in fixed-income securities and preferred stocks rated below investment grade (i.e., rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or by Fitch Ratings, below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser) (“junk”), and may invest in securities in any rating category, including those in default.  For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.  The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors.  The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies.  The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts and to seek to gain or limit exposure to certain markets through the use of futures contracts on securities indices, particularly in connection with engaging in the dividend capture trading strategy.  Permitted derivatives include:  the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; interest rate swaps; equity collars and equity swap agreements; and credit derivatives including credit default swaps, total return swaps and credit options.  The Fund can engage in credit derivative transactions to an unlimited extent for hedging purposes.  Credit derivatives may also be used for non-hedging purposes provided that the notional value of such derivative investments does not exceed 5% of the value of preferred stocks and fixed-income securities held by the Fund.  There are no other stated limits on the Fund’s use of derivatives.  

In selecting securities, the Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks, and in the portfolio managers’ discretion, preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that management believes may produce attractive levels of tax-favored dividend income and that are, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, undervalued or inexpensive relative to other similar investments.  For its investments in common stocks, the Fund also seeks to invest in securities that the portfolio managers believe have the potential for growth of income and/or capital appreciation over time.  For its investments in preferred stocks and fixed-income securities, the Fund will also take into consideration the interest rate sensitivity of the investments.  The portfolio managers have broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments between common and preferred stocks and may at times choose not to allocate any assets to preferred stocks.  In addition to investing in stocks that pay tax-favored dividends, the Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in stocks and other securities that generate income taxable at ordinary income rates.  The Fund may seek to enhance the level of tax-favored dividend income it receives by engaging in dividend capture trading.  In a typical dividend capture trade, the Fund would buy a stock prior to its ex-dividend date and sell the stock at a point either on or after the ex-dividend date.    

Buy and sell decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains.  The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains).  Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects and tax treatment of a company’s dividends, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. In addition, the buy and sell decisions for preferred stocks and other hybrid securities are also affected to a larger degree by the structure and features of the securities and the current and expected interest rate environment.  The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry

diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.

Read More

EIDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.6% 29.2% 19.80%
1 Yr 16.8% 17.3% 252.4% 49.43%
3 Yr 6.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 51.46%
5 Yr 3.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 63.09%
10 Yr 3.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 58.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -24.3% 957.1% 60.52%
2021 7.3% -38.3% 47.1% 33.88%
2020 3.3% -54.2% 0.6% 49.39%
2019 5.5% -76.0% 54.1% 62.23%
2018 -3.1% -26.1% 47.8% 85.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.6% 29.2% 20.25%
1 Yr 16.8% 11.4% 252.4% 45.45%
3 Yr 6.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 48.30%
5 Yr 4.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 60.94%
10 Yr 6.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 56.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -24.3% 957.1% 60.52%
2021 7.3% -33.1% 47.1% 30.85%
2020 3.3% -44.4% 1.8% 41.99%
2019 5.7% -6.5% 54.1% 61.05%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 68.74%

NAV & Total Return History

EIDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EIDIX Category Low Category High EIDIX % Rank
Net Assets 594 M 199 K 133 B 45.39%
Number of Holdings 154 1 9075 29.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 145 M -18 M 37.6 B 51.10%
Weighting of Top 10 24.53% 9.1% 100.0% 76.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.31%
  3. Apple Inc 2.86%
  4. EOG Resources Inc 2.27%
  5. ASML Holding NV 2.17%
  6. ASML Holding NV 2.17%
  7. ASML Holding NV 2.17%
  8. ASML Holding NV 2.17%
  9. ASML Holding NV 2.17%
  10. ASML Holding NV 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EIDIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.31% 61.84% 125.47% 51.65%
Bonds 		2.62% -1.50% 161.67% 2.31%
Cash 		0.52% -174.70% 23.12% 85.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.40% -0.01% 5.28% 6.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.14% 0.00% 4.46% 3.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 83.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIDIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.95% 0.00% 38.42% 36.12%
Technology 		16.40% 0.00% 49.87% 56.61%
Healthcare 		13.96% 0.00% 35.42% 40.20%
Communication Services 		10.97% 0.00% 57.66% 54.19%
Industrials 		9.95% 0.00% 44.06% 26.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.73% 0.00% 40.94% 64.21%
Basic Materials 		7.03% 0.00% 38.60% 60.46%
Consumer Defense 		5.79% 0.00% 73.28% 49.01%
Energy 		3.88% 0.00% 21.15% 16.85%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 29.12% 51.76%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 39.48% 53.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIDIX % Rank
Non US 		51.61% 0.58% 99.46% 22.47%
US 		44.70% 0.13% 103.82% 73.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIDIX % Rank
Corporate 		84.36% 0.00% 99.70% 1.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.28% 0.00% 100.00% 96.20%
Government 		1.36% 0.00% 100.00% 3.58%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 78.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 78.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIDIX % Rank
Non US 		1.61% -11.21% 30.87% 79.63%
US 		1.01% -0.01% 130.80% 2.42%

EIDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EIDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 44.27% 69.90%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.82% 76.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 79.48%

Sales Fees

EIDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EIDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EIDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 395.00% 98.39%

EIDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EIDIX Category Low Category High EIDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.76% 0.00% 3.26% 79.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EIDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EIDIX Category Low Category High EIDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.63% -4.27% 12.65% 2.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EIDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EIDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Croft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

John Croft is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of credit research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s investmentgrade fixed-income team. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2004, John was a credit analyst with Fidelity Management & Research Co., focusing on credit analysis of international and domestic financial institutions.

Christopher Dyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Chris Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for leading the global large-cap equity team, and is a portfolio manager for global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 1995. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Derek DiGregorio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×