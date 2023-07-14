Home
Trending ETFs

DYGIX (Mutual Fund)

DYGIX (Mutual Fund)

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.04 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Adv (FLDGX) Primary Adv (DYGAX) Inst (DYGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund

DYGIX | Fund

$13.04

$221 M

1.23%

$0.16

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$221 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 213.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund

DYGIX | Fund

$13.04

$221 M

1.23%

$0.16

1.09%

DYGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meeder Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Meeder

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common and preferred stocks, as well as fixed income securities. The Fund also invests in equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include foreign and domestic mutual funds, which may invest in emerging markets, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in index funds and index-based investments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a minimum of 80% and a maximum of 95% of its net assets invested in equity securities or underlying funds investing in equity securities. For the equity portion of the portfolio, the Fund may select investments without limitation to market capitalization range or sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 10% to 40% of its net assets in international equity securities or underlying funds primarily investing in international equities, including companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets.

Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance.

Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.

Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income;
Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet;
Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and
Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.

Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will also have a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities, commonly known as “junk bonds”) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may also invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, including emerging markets, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts.

The following table shows the Fund’s asset allocation ranges:

EQUITY Total 80 - 95%
U.S. 55 - 85%
International 10 - 40%
FIXED INCOME Total 5 - 20%
Bond 5 - 20%
Cash and Cash Equivalents 0 - 15%

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.

Read More

DYGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -6.1% 259.6% 42.41%
1 Yr 14.1% -23.3% 219.9% 12.57%
3 Yr 3.6%* -7.4% 35.8% 30.29%
5 Yr 3.1%* -12.9% 17.1% 12.65%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 26.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -44.4% 104.5% 10.58%
2021 2.2% -12.9% 10.1% 88.27%
2020 4.2% -3.8% 17.1% 39.18%
2019 4.9% -3.7% 7.3% 26.19%
2018 -2.0% -9.5% -1.3% 4.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -11.0% 259.6% 42.41%
1 Yr 14.1% -23.3% 219.9% 12.57%
3 Yr 3.6%* -7.4% 35.8% 30.29%
5 Yr 3.3%* -12.9% 21.1% 19.39%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 23.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -44.4% 104.5% 10.58%
2021 2.2% -12.9% 10.1% 88.27%
2020 4.2% -3.8% 17.1% 39.18%
2019 4.9% -3.7% 7.3% 26.79%
2018 -1.7% -9.2% -1.3% 17.58%

NAV & Total Return History

DYGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DYGIX Category Low Category High DYGIX % Rank
Net Assets 221 M 8.18 M 117 B 72.25%
Number of Holdings 304 4 9963 13.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 118 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 79.58%
Weighting of Top 10 53.22% 15.1% 100.0% 78.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 22 22.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DYGIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.39% 41.81% 99.54% 38.22%
Bonds 		4.27% 0.00% 172.53% 37.70%
Cash 		0.29% -175.13% 34.02% 89.53%
Other 		0.02% -2.94% 17.05% 70.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 3.88% 50.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 4.51% 61.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DYGIX % Rank
Technology 		23.96% 1.75% 32.38% 17.37%
Healthcare 		16.90% 2.06% 19.02% 7.89%
Financial Services 		14.79% 9.56% 42.24% 57.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.35% 1.15% 24.72% 93.16%
Industrials 		9.20% 1.80% 15.05% 88.95%
Consumer Defense 		7.35% 0.47% 14.80% 23.16%
Energy 		6.90% 0.00% 31.98% 7.89%
Communication Services 		5.06% 1.90% 13.69% 95.26%
Basic Materials 		3.48% 0.00% 8.62% 75.79%
Utilities 		1.58% 0.00% 15.29% 76.32%
Real Estate 		1.43% 0.00% 28.04% 86.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DYGIX % Rank
US 		69.62% 27.22% 98.64% 42.41%
Non US 		25.77% 0.38% 36.06% 47.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DYGIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		88.62% 2.76% 100.00% 31.94%
Government 		7.85% 0.00% 58.00% 50.26%
Corporate 		1.97% 0.00% 94.65% 80.10%
Securitized 		1.52% 0.00% 24.35% 38.74%
Municipal 		0.04% 0.00% 11.59% 27.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 74.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DYGIX % Rank
Non US 		2.32% 0.00% 12.72% 15.71%
US 		1.95% 0.00% 159.81% 43.98%

DYGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DYGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 2.81% 32.09%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.30% 89.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.28% 48.72%

Sales Fees

DYGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DYGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DYGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 213.00% 0.18% 300.02% 98.31%

DYGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DYGIX Category Low Category High DYGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 3.71% 17.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DYGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DYGIX Category Low Category High DYGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -1.69% 5.31% 73.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DYGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DYGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Meeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2000

22.27

22.3%

Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

Amisha Kaus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Amisha Kaus. Ms. Kaus is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since November, 2015. Ms. Kaus brings 13 years of investment industry experience to the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. , with previous experience as an investment analyst with Allegheny Financial Group from 2007 to 2015. Ms. Kaus has been a member of the team managing the Funds since November 2015.

Joseph Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

Yuntaek Pae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 16, 2021

1.12

1.1%

Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.

Donald McConnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Donald McConnell. Mr. McDonnell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since February 2022, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. McConnell was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management from 2013 – 2022.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

