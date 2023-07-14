The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common and preferred stocks, as well as fixed income securities. The Fund also invests in equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include foreign and domestic mutual funds, which may invest in emerging markets, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in index funds and index-based investments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a minimum of 80% and a maximum of 95% of its net assets invested in equity securities or underlying funds investing in equity securities. For the equity portion of the portfolio, the Fund may select investments without limitation to market capitalization range or sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 10% to 40% of its net assets in international equity securities or underlying funds primarily investing in international equities, including companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets.

Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance.

Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.

● Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income; ● Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet; ● Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and ● Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.

Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will also have a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities, commonly known as “junk bonds”) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may also invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, including emerging markets, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts.

The following table shows the Fund’s asset allocation ranges:

EQUITY Total 80 - 95% U.S. 55 - 85% International 10 - 40% FIXED INCOME Total 5 - 20% Bond 5 - 20% Cash and Cash Equivalents 0 - 15%

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.