Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.5%
1 yr return
14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$221 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.2%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 213.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common and preferred stocks, as well as fixed income securities. The Fund also invests in equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include foreign and domestic mutual funds, which may invest in emerging markets, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in index funds and index-based investments.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a minimum of 80% and a maximum of 95% of its net assets invested in equity securities or underlying funds investing in equity securities. For the equity portion of the portfolio, the Fund may select investments without limitation to market capitalization range or sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 10% to 40% of its net assets in international equity securities or underlying funds primarily investing in international equities, including companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets.
Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance.
Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.
|●
|Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income;
|●
|Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet;
|●
|Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and
|●
|Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.
Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will also have a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities, commonly known as “junk bonds”) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may also invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, including emerging markets, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts.
The following table shows the Fund’s asset allocation ranges:
|EQUITY
|Total
|80 - 95%
|U.S.
|55 - 85%
|International
|10 - 40%
|FIXED INCOME
|Total
|5 - 20%
|Bond
|5 - 20%
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|0 - 15%
Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.
|Period
|DYGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|41.36%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|10.99%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|29.71%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|12.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|28.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|DYGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|10.05%
|2021
|2.2%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|86.03%
|2020
|4.2%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|39.77%
|2019
|4.9%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|22.62%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|6.67%
|Period
|DYGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|41.36%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|10.99%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|29.71%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-12.9%
|21.1%
|18.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|24.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|DYGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|10.05%
|2021
|2.2%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|86.03%
|2020
|4.2%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|39.77%
|2019
|4.9%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|23.21%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|18.79%
|DYGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|221 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|71.73%
|Number of Holdings
|304
|4
|9963
|13.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|118 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|79.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.22%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|77.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.39%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|37.70%
|Bonds
|4.27%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|37.17%
|Cash
|0.29%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|89.01%
|Other
|0.02%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|69.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|50.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|60.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.96%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|16.84%
|Healthcare
|16.90%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|7.37%
|Financial Services
|14.79%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|57.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.35%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|92.63%
|Industrials
|9.20%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|88.42%
|Consumer Defense
|7.35%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|22.63%
|Energy
|6.90%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|7.37%
|Communication Services
|5.06%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|94.74%
|Basic Materials
|3.48%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|75.26%
|Utilities
|1.58%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|75.79%
|Real Estate
|1.43%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|86.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DYGAX % Rank
|US
|69.62%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|41.88%
|Non US
|25.77%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|46.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|88.62%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|31.41%
|Government
|7.85%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|49.74%
|Corporate
|1.97%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|79.58%
|Securitized
|1.52%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|38.22%
|Municipal
|0.04%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|27.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|73.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Non US
|2.32%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|15.18%
|US
|1.95%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|43.46%
|DYGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|33.69%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|88.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|46.15%
|DYGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DYGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DYGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|213.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|97.75%
|DYGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.22%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|17.80%
|DYGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DYGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DYGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|72.34%
|DYGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2000
22.27
22.3%
Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Amisha Kaus. Ms. Kaus is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since November, 2015. Ms. Kaus brings 13 years of investment industry experience to the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. , with previous experience as an investment analyst with Allegheny Financial Group from 2007 to 2015. Ms. Kaus has been a member of the team managing the Funds since November 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Donald McConnell. Mr. McDonnell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since February 2022, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. McConnell was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management from 2013 – 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
