Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
30.4%
1 yr return
23.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$1.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.7%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.62%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goals, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks. The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities.
The fund's investments are selected through a collaborative process between the fund's portfolio managers and the global research analysts at the fund's sub-adviser, with each analyst responsible for generating investment ideas across their domain expertise. These analysts utilize a fundamental, bottom-up research process to identify investments for the fund. At the same time, ideas can emanate from the portfolio managers who then leverage the expertise of the domain experts. The fund invests in those companies in which the portfolio managers have identified a strong near-term catalyst for earnings growth or share price appreciation.
The fund typically sells a security when the research analyst responsible for the investment believes there has been a negative change in the fundamental factors surrounding the company, the company has become fully valued, or a more attractive opportunity has been identified.
|Period
|DWOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|36.57%
|1 Yr
|23.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|19.06%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|72.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|68.13%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|58.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|34.76%
|1 Yr
|23.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|17.09%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|71.64%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|72.91%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|58.17%
* Annualized
|DWOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.58 B
|189 K
|222 B
|44.62%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|3509
|63.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|817 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|43.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.68%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|32.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWOAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|17.07%
|Cash
|0.28%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|81.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|91.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|91.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|90.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|90.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWOAX % Rank
|Technology
|41.41%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|24.40%
|Healthcare
|15.10%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|26.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.89%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|62.82%
|Communication Services
|12.13%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|34.05%
|Industrials
|8.89%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|18.14%
|Energy
|2.78%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|21.52%
|Consumer Defense
|2.47%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|66.36%
|Basic Materials
|1.68%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|39.24%
|Financial Services
|1.64%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|95.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|94.39%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|96.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWOAX % Rank
|US
|99.46%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|7.42%
|Non US
|0.27%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|84.09%
|DWOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|38.20%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DWOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|40.48%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.62%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|51.21%
|DWOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|93.36%
|DWOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DWOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|69.28%
|DWOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2009
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Monty is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Monty is a senior research analyst on the global research team. Monty joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Monty was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Monty was a sector portfolio manager at Fidelity Management & Research Company. He also served as a research analyst over his ten-year career at Fidelity. Previously, he was an associate at Stone Point Capital and an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Matt is a member of Newton’s equity research team. Matt is responsible for covering the healthcare sector, specifically biopharmaceutical and medical-technology companies, and managing portfolios in the Smart Cures Innovation strategy. Matt joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Matt was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Matt served as a portfolio manager and analyst covering the healthcare sector at Balyasny Asset Management. Prior to that, he managed global long/short equity healthcare hedge funds and covered the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare services industries at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. Prior to joining the investment industry, Matt was a senior research scientist at SmithKline Beecham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
