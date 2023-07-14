Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.

mutual fund
DRYQX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.79 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DREQX) Primary Inst (DWOIX) C (DWOCX) A (DWOAX) Inst (DRYQX)
DRYQX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.79 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DREQX) Primary Inst (DWOIX) C (DWOCX) A (DWOAX) Inst (DRYQX)
DRYQX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.79 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DREQX) Primary Inst (DWOIX) C (DWOCX) A (DWOAX) Inst (DRYQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.

DRYQX | Fund

$15.79

$1.58 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

30.6%

1 yr return

24.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.62%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.

DRYQX | Fund

$15.79

$1.58 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.78%

DRYQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Monty Kori

Fund Description

To pursue its goals, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks. The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities.

The fund's investments are selected through a collaborative process between the fund's portfolio managers and the global research analysts at the fund's sub-adviser, with each analyst responsible for generating investment ideas across their domain expertise. These analysts utilize a fundamental, bottom-up research process to identify investments for the fund. At the same time, ideas can emanate from the portfolio managers who then leverage the expertise of the domain experts. The fund invests in those companies in which the portfolio managers have identified a strong near-term catalyst for earnings growth or share price appreciation.

The fund typically sells a security when the research analyst responsible for the investment believes there has been a negative change in the fundamental factors surrounding the company, the company has become fully valued, or a more attractive opportunity has been identified.

Read More

DRYQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRYQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.6% -41.7% 64.0% 35.58%
1 Yr 24.2% -46.2% 77.9% 18.16%
3 Yr -3.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 70.63%
5 Yr -0.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 67.03%
10 Yr 2.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 58.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRYQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.9% -85.9% 81.6% 87.71%
2021 1.8% -31.0% 26.7% 65.09%
2020 10.4% -13.0% 34.8% 23.86%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 85.48%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 2.0% 71.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRYQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.6% -41.7% 64.0% 33.77%
1 Yr 24.2% -46.2% 77.9% 16.27%
3 Yr -3.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 70.25%
5 Yr 1.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 58.11%
10 Yr 7.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 45.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRYQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.9% -85.9% 81.6% 87.71%
2021 1.8% -31.0% 26.7% 65.09%
2020 10.4% -13.0% 34.8% 23.86%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 85.48%
2018 0.1% -15.9% 3.1% 13.35%

NAV & Total Return History

DRYQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRYQX Category Low Category High DRYQX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B 189 K 222 B 44.29%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3509 61.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 817 M -1.37 M 104 B 43.45%
Weighting of Top 10 49.68% 11.4% 116.5% 32.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.28%
  2. Apple Inc 8.33%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.69%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 7.37%
  5. Block Inc Class A 3.51%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.45%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 3.11%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 2.79%
  9. EQT Corp 2.78%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRYQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 50.26% 104.50% 16.49%
Cash 		0.28% -10.83% 49.73% 81.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 38.33%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 43.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 34.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 33.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRYQX % Rank
Technology 		41.41% 0.00% 65.70% 23.91%
Healthcare 		15.10% 0.00% 39.76% 26.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.89% 0.00% 62.57% 62.49%
Communication Services 		12.13% 0.00% 66.40% 33.31%
Industrials 		8.89% 0.00% 30.65% 17.81%
Energy 		2.78% 0.00% 41.09% 21.10%
Consumer Defense 		2.47% 0.00% 25.50% 66.03%
Basic Materials 		1.68% 0.00% 18.91% 38.58%
Financial Services 		1.64% 0.00% 43.06% 95.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 55.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 78.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRYQX % Rank
US 		99.46% 34.69% 100.00% 7.09%
Non US 		0.27% 0.00% 54.22% 83.76%

DRYQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRYQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 20.29% 66.92%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 80.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DRYQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRYQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRYQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.62% 0.00% 316.74% 50.84%

DRYQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRYQX Category Low Category High DRYQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 43.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRYQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRYQX Category Low Category High DRYQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -6.13% 1.75% 51.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRYQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRYQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Monty Kori

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Monty is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Monty is a senior research analyst on the global research team. Monty joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Monty was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Monty was a sector portfolio manager at Fidelity Management & Research Company. He also served as a research analyst over his ten-year career at Fidelity. Previously, he was an associate at Stone Point Capital and an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York.

Matthew Jenkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Matt is a member of Newton’s equity research team. Matt is responsible for covering the healthcare sector, specifically biopharmaceutical and medical-technology companies, and managing portfolios in the Smart Cures Innovation strategy. Matt joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Matt was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Matt served as a portfolio manager and analyst covering the healthcare sector at Balyasny Asset Management. Prior to that, he managed global long/short equity healthcare hedge funds and covered the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare services industries at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. Prior to joining the investment industry, Matt was a senior research scientist at SmithKline Beecham.

Karen Miki Behr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.

John Porter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×