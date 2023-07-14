Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
14.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$2.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities that are (1) issued by companies in developing countries; (2) principally traded in the securities markets of developing countries; (3) denominated in developing country currencies; or (4) issued by companies deemed to be suitable for investment by the fund because they have significant economic exposure to developing countries. In determining whether a country is a developing country, the fund’s investment adviser will consider, among other things, whether the country is generally considered to be a developing country by the international financial community, the country’s per capita gross domestic product, the percentage of the country’s economy that is industrialized, market capital as a percentage of the country’s gross domestic product, and the overall regulatory environment of the country, including the presence of government regulation limiting or banning foreign ownership and restrictions on repatriation of initial capital, dividends, interest and/or capital gains. For example, the investment adviser currently expects that most countries included in any one of the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) emerging markets indices will be treated as developing countries.
The fund may invest in securities of any company, regardless of where it is domiciled, if the fund’s investment adviser determines that the company has significant economic exposure to a developing country. An issuer will be deemed to have significant economic exposure to a developing country if at least 50% of its assets are located in a developing country or at least 50% of its total revenues or profits are derived, or, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are expected to be derived, from goods or services produced or sold in a developing country.
The fund may have significant exposure to one or more developing countries. For example, as of December 31, 2021, the fund held more than 25% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in China. See the paragraphs captioned “Investing outside the United States,” “Investing in emerging markets” and “Exposure to country, region, industry or sector” under “Principal risks” below for a description of the risks associated with such investments. More current portfolio holdings information for the fund is available on our website at capitalgroup.com.
The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. As a general matter, the fund may invest in a broad range of securities, including both growth- and income-oriented stocks and debt securities. In pursuing its objective, however, the fund focuses on stocks of companies that have the potential for growth and the capacity to pay dividends. The investment adviser believes that these stocks will be more resistant to market declines than stocks of companies that do not, or do not have the capacity to, pay dividends. The fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other instruments by which the fund may obtain exposure to equity investments in local markets.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold
when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|DWGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|45.08%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|18.14%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|40.37%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|31.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|52.32%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|25.63%
|2020
|3.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|78.25%
|2019
|4.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|35.56%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|30.33%
|Period
|DWGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|43.66%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|15.88%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|40.34%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|32.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|52.32%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|25.63%
|2020
|3.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|78.25%
|2019
|4.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|35.56%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|23.61%
|DWGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.3 B
|717 K
|102 B
|25.06%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|10
|6734
|33.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|702 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|28.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.73%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|67.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.85%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|68.46%
|Cash
|3.87%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|30.04%
|Bonds
|0.28%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|9.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|88.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|85.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|87.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWGFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.28%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|30.14%
|Technology
|16.77%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|84.22%
|Healthcare
|15.74%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|3.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.28%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|62.61%
|Communication Services
|10.81%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|27.17%
|Consumer Defense
|6.47%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|43.60%
|Industrials
|6.21%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|45.92%
|Basic Materials
|4.33%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|79.04%
|Energy
|2.72%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|71.93%
|Utilities
|0.98%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|58.60%
|Real Estate
|0.41%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|79.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWGFX % Rank
|Non US
|92.09%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|79.08%
|US
|3.76%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|16.56%
|DWGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|56.78%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|18.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.15%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|28.57%
|DWGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|28.30%
|DWGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.75%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|44.25%
|DWGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DWGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.92%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|42.88%
|DWGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 03, 2014
8.33
8.3%
F. Chapman Taylor is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covers Asian telecom companies excluding Japan, as well as companies domiciled in Indonesia, the Philippines and New Zealand. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Before joining Capital, he worked as a consultant with SRI International and Strategic Planning Associates, advising ASEAN, U.S. and U.K. companies on business strategy. He holds an MBA in finance and strategic planning from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in physics and theology from Tulane University. Chapman is based in Washington, D.C.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 03, 2014
8.33
8.3%
Noriko Honda Chen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Noriko covered Asian infrastructure, building materials and construction companies, as well as oil, gas and refining companies. She was also a research director for one of the global groups. Before joining Capital, she worked in the research department of Worldsec International Limited in Hong Kong (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Bank) and was a manager in corporate finance. Noriko holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and a degree in the Japanese Language Bekka Program at Keio University, Tokyo. Noriko is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Saurav Jain, he is an Investment professional for 21 years in total; 15 years with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate. Serving as an equity portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Victor D. Kohn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital International, Inc. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 36 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Victor covered Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Prior to joining Capital, Victor was an analyst in the venture capital group at Montgomery Securities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
