RDEGX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Developing World Growth and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.37 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (CDWAX) Primary Other (DWGHX) Other (CDWFX) Other (CDWEX) C (CDWCX) C (DWGCX) Retirement (RDWBX) Retirement (RDWFX) (TWDGX) Other (DWGFX) A (DWGAX) Retirement (RDWGX) Retirement (RDWEX) Retirement (RDWAX) Retirement (RDWCX) (TDWGX) Retirement (RDEGX) Retirement (RDWHX) Inst (FDWGX) Other (FWDGX) Other (FWDDX)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$2.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RDEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Developing World Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 29, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Noriko Chen

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities that are (1) issued by companies in developing countries; (2) principally traded in the securities markets of developing countries; (3) denominated in developing country currencies; or (4) issued by companies deemed to be suitable for investment by the fund because they have significant economic exposure to developing countries. In determining whether a country is a developing country, the fund’s investment adviser will consider, among other things, whether the country is generally considered to be a developing country by the international financial community, the country’s per capita gross domestic product, the percentage of the country’s economy that is industrialized, market capital as a percentage of the country’s gross domestic product, and the overall regulatory environment of the country, including the presence of government regulation limiting or banning foreign ownership and restrictions on repatriation of initial capital, dividends, interest and/or capital gains. For example, the investment adviser currently expects that most countries included in any one of the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) emerging markets indices will be treated as developing countries.

The fund may invest in securities of any company, regardless of where it is domiciled, if the fund’s investment adviser determines that the company has significant economic exposure to a developing country. An issuer will be deemed to have significant economic exposure to a developing country if at least 50% of its assets are located in a developing country or at least 50% of its total revenues or profits are derived, or, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are expected to be derived, from goods or services produced or sold in a developing country.

The fund may have significant exposure to one or more developing countries. For example, as of December 31, 2021, the fund held more than 25% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in China. See the paragraphs captioned “Investing outside the United States,” “Investing in emerging markets” and “Exposure to country, region, industry or sector” under “Principal risks” below for a description of the risks associated with such investments.  More current portfolio holdings information for the fund is available on our website at capitalgroup.com.

The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. As a general matter, the fund may invest in a broad range of securities, including both growth- and income-oriented stocks and debt securities. In pursuing its objective, however, the fund focuses on stocks of companies that have the potential for growth and the capacity to pay dividends. The investment adviser believes that these stocks will be more resistant to market declines than stocks of companies that do not, or do not have the capacity to, pay dividends. The fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other instruments by which the fund may obtain exposure to equity investments in local markets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold

when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RDEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -11.0% 30.2% 48.16%
1 Yr 14.3% -12.7% 29.2% 18.88%
3 Yr -0.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 41.78%
5 Yr 0.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 34.10%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -50.1% 7.2% 51.84%
2021 -0.3% -18.2% 13.6% 27.46%
2020 3.3% -7.2% 79.7% 79.02%
2019 4.9% -4.4% 9.2% 36.40%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 32.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -30.3% 30.2% 46.75%
1 Yr 14.3% -48.9% 29.2% 16.65%
3 Yr -0.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 41.77%
5 Yr 0.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 36.61%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -50.1% 7.2% 51.84%
2021 -0.3% -18.2% 13.6% 27.46%
2020 3.3% -7.2% 79.7% 79.02%
2019 4.9% -4.4% 9.2% 36.40%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 41.69%

NAV & Total Return History

RDEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RDEGX Category Low Category High RDEGX % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 B 717 K 102 B 24.81%
Number of Holdings 151 10 6734 33.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 702 M 340 K 19.3 B 28.21%
Weighting of Top 10 27.73% 2.8% 71.7% 67.39%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RDEGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.85% 0.90% 110.97% 68.53%
Cash 		3.87% -23.67% 20.19% 29.61%
Bonds 		0.28% -0.03% 55.68% 9.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 88.69%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 85.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 86.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDEGX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.28% 0.00% 48.86% 30.22%
Technology 		16.77% 0.00% 47.50% 84.12%
Healthcare 		15.74% 0.00% 93.26% 3.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.28% 0.00% 48.94% 62.36%
Communication Services 		10.81% 0.00% 39.29% 27.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.47% 0.00% 28.13% 43.28%
Industrials 		6.21% 0.00% 43.53% 45.71%
Basic Materials 		4.33% 0.00% 30.03% 79.26%
Energy 		2.72% 0.00% 24.80% 71.96%
Utilities 		0.98% 0.00% 39.12% 58.64%
Real Estate 		0.41% 0.00% 17.15% 79.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDEGX % Rank
Non US 		92.09% -4.71% 112.57% 79.03%
US 		3.76% -1.60% 104.72% 16.26%

RDEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RDEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.64% 0.03% 41.06% 29.55%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 18.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 73.65%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.85% 28.05%

Sales Fees

RDEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RDEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RDEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 190.00% 28.26%

RDEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RDEGX Category Low Category High RDEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 12.61% 47.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RDEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RDEGX Category Low Category High RDEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -1.98% 17.62% 60.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RDEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RDEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Noriko Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Noriko Honda Chen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Noriko covered Asian infrastructure, building materials and construction companies, as well as oil, gas and refining companies. She was also a research director for one of the global groups. Before joining Capital, she worked in the research department of Worldsec International Limited in Hong Kong (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Bank) and was a manager in corporate finance. Noriko holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and a degree in the Japanese Language Bekka Program at Keio University, Tokyo. Noriko is based in San Francisco.

F. Chapman Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2014

8.33

8.3%

F. Chapman Taylor is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covers Asian telecom companies excluding Japan, as well as companies domiciled in Indonesia, the Philippines and New Zealand. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Before joining Capital, he worked as a consultant with SRI International and Strategic Planning Associates, advising ASEAN, U.S. and U.K. companies on business strategy. He holds an MBA in finance and strategic planning from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in physics and theology from Tulane University. Chapman is based in Washington, D.C.

Saurav Jain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Saurav Jain, he is an Investment professional for 21 years in total; 15 years with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate. Serving as an equity portfolio manager.

Victor Kohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Victor D. Kohn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital International, Inc. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 36 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Victor covered Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Prior to joining Capital, Victor was an analyst in the venture capital group at Montgomery Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

