To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. The fund currently considers mid-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index, the fund's benchmark index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the smallest and largest companies included in the index were approximately $406 million and $60 billion, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $22 billion and $11 billion, respectively. The fund's portfolio managers identify potential investments through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund focuses on individual stock selection (a "bottom-up" approach), emphasizing three key factors: relative value, business health, and business momentum.

In constructing the fund's portfolio, the fund's portfolio managers use an opportunistic value approach to identify stocks whose current market prices trade at a large discount to their intrinsic value, as calculated by the portfolio managers. Intrinsic value is based on the combination of the valuation assessment of the company's operating divisions with its economic balance sheet. The opportunistic value style attempts to benefit from valuation inefficiencies and underappreciated fundamental prospects present in the marketplace. Mid-cycle estimates, growth prospects and identification of competitive advantages are used to calculate a stock's intrinsic value. The strategy invests in stocks priced in the market at a discount to intrinsic value which have a catalyst present to enable higher revaluation. Additionally, a company's stated and hidden liabilities and assets are included in the portfolio managers' economic balance sheet calculation for the company.

The fund typically sells a stock when, in the portfolio managers' view, it approaches intrinsic value, a significant deterioration of fundamental expectations develops, the catalyst becomes impaired based on subsequent events or a better risk/reward opportunity is presented in the marketplace. In addition, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.