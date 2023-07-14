Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.3%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$459 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.23%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. The fund currently considers mid-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index, the fund's benchmark index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the smallest and largest companies included in the index were approximately $406 million and $60 billion, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $22 billion and $11 billion, respectively. The fund's portfolio managers identify potential investments through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund focuses on individual stock selection (a "bottom-up" approach), emphasizing three key factors: relative value, business health, and business momentum.
In constructing the fund's portfolio, the fund's portfolio managers use an opportunistic value approach to identify stocks whose current market prices trade at a large discount to their intrinsic value, as calculated by the portfolio managers. Intrinsic value is based on the combination of the valuation assessment of the company's operating divisions with its economic balance sheet. The opportunistic value style attempts to benefit from valuation inefficiencies and underappreciated fundamental prospects present in the marketplace. Mid-cycle estimates, growth prospects and identification of competitive advantages are used to calculate a stock's intrinsic value. The strategy invests in stocks priced in the market at a discount to intrinsic value which have a catalyst present to enable higher revaluation. Additionally, a company's stated and hidden liabilities and assets are included in the portfolio managers' economic balance sheet calculation for the company.
The fund typically sells a stock when, in the portfolio managers' view, it approaches intrinsic value, a significant deterioration of fundamental expectations develops, the catalyst becomes impaired based on subsequent events or a better risk/reward opportunity is presented in the marketplace. In addition, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.
|Period
|DMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|83.84%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|73.99%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|50.79%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|78.06%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|83.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|DMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|16.67%
|2021
|1.2%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|83.55%
|2020
|5.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|12.74%
|2019
|6.2%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|22.51%
|2018
|-8.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|98.82%
|Period
|DMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|74.49%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|64.23%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|50.27%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|37.35%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|30.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|DMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|16.67%
|2021
|1.2%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|83.55%
|2020
|5.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|12.74%
|2019
|6.2%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|22.51%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|70.12%
|DMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|459 M
|481 K
|145 B
|46.35%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|1
|2445
|69.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|117 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|40.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.29%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|39.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.51%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|77.64%
|Cash
|3.14%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|24.87%
|Other
|0.36%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|3.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|66.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|66.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|66.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMCVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.10%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|8.82%
|Financial Services
|12.84%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|63.22%
|Industrials
|12.39%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|79.60%
|Technology
|11.69%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|84.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.74%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|67.25%
|Consumer Defense
|7.88%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|13.35%
|Real Estate
|7.43%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|53.40%
|Utilities
|7.29%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|12.34%
|Energy
|6.90%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|28.21%
|Basic Materials
|4.77%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|66.25%
|Communication Services
|1.98%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|60.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMCVX % Rank
|US
|86.85%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|90.45%
|Non US
|9.66%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|8.54%
|DMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|40.77%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|74.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|DMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|41.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.23%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|71.63%
|DMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|78.64%
|DMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.04%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|67.59%
|DMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 11, 2012
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2008
13.5
13.5%
Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 13, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Patrick is head of small cap equities team and the lead portfolio manager for US Opportunistic Equity strategies and head of the small mid cap equity research team. Patrick joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Patrick was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation (a BNY Mellon group company). Earlier in his career, Patrick was a portfolio manager at Wellington. There, he co-managed the firm’s global all-cap impact investing strategy. Prior to Wellington, Patrick was an equity analyst with Alydar Capital, CR Intrinsic Investors and Schroders. He also spent four years with The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon group company, on the Opportunistic Equity team. Patrick has a BA from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He received his CFA designation in 2001 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. Patrick holds the Chartered Market Technician designation and is a member of the CMT Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
