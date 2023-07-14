Home
BNY Mellon Opportunistic Midcap Value Fund

mutual fund
DMCVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.6 -0.21 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (DMCVX) Primary C (DVLCX) Inst (DVLIX) Inst (DMCYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Opportunistic Midcap Value Fund

DMCVX | Fund

$29.60

$459 M

0.27%

$0.08

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$459 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.23%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DMCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Opportunistic Midcap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Boyd

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. The fund currently considers mid-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index, the fund's benchmark index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the smallest and largest companies included in the index were approximately $406 million and $60 billion, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $22 billion and $11 billion, respectively. The fund's portfolio managers identify potential investments through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund focuses on individual stock selection (a "bottom-up" approach), emphasizing three key factors: relative value, business health, and business momentum.

In constructing the fund's portfolio, the fund's portfolio managers use an opportunistic value approach to identify stocks whose current market prices trade at a large discount to their intrinsic value, as calculated by the portfolio managers. Intrinsic value is based on the combination of the valuation assessment of the company's operating divisions with its economic balance sheet. The opportunistic value style attempts to benefit from valuation inefficiencies and underappreciated fundamental prospects present in the marketplace. Mid-cycle estimates, growth prospects and identification of competitive advantages are used to calculate a stock's intrinsic value. The strategy invests in stocks priced in the market at a discount to intrinsic value which have a catalyst present to enable higher revaluation. Additionally, a company's stated and hidden liabilities and assets are included in the portfolio managers' economic balance sheet calculation for the company.

The fund typically sells a stock when, in the portfolio managers' view, it approaches intrinsic value, a significant deterioration of fundamental expectations develops, the catalyst becomes impaired based on subsequent events or a better risk/reward opportunity is presented in the marketplace. In addition, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.

Read More

DMCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -23.7% 31.6% 83.84%
1 Yr 3.9% -41.1% 28.9% 73.99%
3 Yr 5.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 50.79%
5 Yr -3.1%* -15.0% 80.8% 78.06%
10 Yr -2.7%* -10.0% 11.3% 83.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -52.6% 20.1% 16.67%
2021 1.2% -25.0% 15.1% 83.55%
2020 5.9% -2.9% 196.6% 12.74%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 8.3% 22.51%
2018 -8.9% -11.1% 0.0% 98.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -27.0% 31.6% 74.49%
1 Yr 3.9% -41.1% 48.6% 64.23%
3 Yr 5.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 50.27%
5 Yr 2.3%* -15.0% 80.8% 37.35%
10 Yr 5.5%* -8.9% 12.9% 30.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -52.6% 20.1% 16.67%
2021 1.2% -25.0% 15.1% 83.55%
2020 5.9% -2.9% 196.6% 12.74%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 8.3% 22.51%
2018 -3.9% -11.1% 0.0% 70.12%

NAV & Total Return History

DMCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DMCVX Category Low Category High DMCVX % Rank
Net Assets 459 M 481 K 145 B 46.35%
Number of Holdings 62 1 2445 69.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 40.70%
Weighting of Top 10 25.29% 2.9% 100.0% 39.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 3.14%
  2. Dollar Tree Inc 2.75%
  3. Newmont Corp 2.75%
  4. Expedia Group Inc 2.69%
  5. EQT Corp 2.63%
  6. CNH Industrial NV 2.60%
  7. Equifax Inc 2.60%
  8. Aramark 2.47%
  9. Lyft Inc Class A 2.39%
  10. Centene Corp 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DMCVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.51% 0.00% 100.57% 77.64%
Cash 		3.14% -2.51% 100.00% 24.87%
Other 		0.36% -1.04% 36.11% 3.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 66.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 66.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 66.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMCVX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.10% 0.00% 47.15% 8.82%
Financial Services 		12.84% 0.00% 46.10% 63.22%
Industrials 		12.39% 0.00% 45.89% 79.60%
Technology 		11.69% 0.00% 40.65% 84.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 2.49% 46.48% 67.25%
Consumer Defense 		7.88% 0.00% 32.18% 13.35%
Real Estate 		7.43% 0.00% 25.82% 53.40%
Utilities 		7.29% 0.00% 18.97% 12.34%
Energy 		6.90% 0.00% 58.13% 28.21%
Basic Materials 		4.77% 0.00% 26.18% 66.25%
Communication Services 		1.98% 0.00% 30.98% 60.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMCVX % Rank
US 		86.85% 0.00% 100.04% 90.45%
Non US 		9.66% 0.00% 27.19% 8.54%

DMCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.03% 33.98% 40.77%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 74.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

DMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 41.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.23% 0.00% 321.00% 71.63%

DMCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DMCVX Category Low Category High DMCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 3.08% 78.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DMCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DMCVX Category Low Category High DMCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -2.06% 3.38% 67.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DMCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DMCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Boyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2008

13.5

13.5%

Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Patrick Kent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Patrick is head of small cap equities team and the lead portfolio manager for US Opportunistic Equity strategies and head of the small mid cap equity research team. Patrick joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Patrick was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation (a BNY Mellon group company). Earlier in his career, Patrick was a portfolio manager at Wellington. There, he co-managed the firm’s global all-cap impact investing strategy. Prior to Wellington, Patrick was an equity analyst with Alydar Capital, CR Intrinsic Investors and Schroders. He also spent four years with The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon group company, on the Opportunistic Equity team. Patrick has a BA from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He received his CFA designation in 2001 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. Patrick holds the Chartered Market Technician designation and is a member of the CMT Association.

Andrew Leger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

