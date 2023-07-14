Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$973 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DVFYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davis Financial Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Davis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Davis

Fund Description

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in securities issued by companies principally engaged in the financial services sector. The Fund invests principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts). The Fund may invest in large, medium or small companies without regard to market capitalization and may invest in issuers in foreign countries, including countries with developed or emerging markets.
A company is principally engaged in financial services if it owns financial services-related assets that constitute at least 50% of the value of all of its assets, or if it derives at least 50% of its revenues from providing financial services. Companies are classified by GICS based on their principal business activity. Revenue is a key factor in determining a firm’s principal business activity. Companies with their principal business activity in one of the following areas are considered financial services firms: banks, thrifts and mortgage, specialized finance, consumer finance, asset management & custody banks, investment banking & brokerage, diversified capital markets, financial exchanges & data, mortgage REITs and insurance.
Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions or for other purposes.
Read More

DVFYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -26.1% 20.2% 26.80%
1 Yr 7.4% -27.6% 32.7% 31.96%
3 Yr 10.0%* -8.3% 19.2% 45.36%
5 Yr -1.2%* -17.3% 11.0% 47.25%
10 Yr 3.2%* -7.5% 13.0% 51.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -56.2% 38.2% 22.11%
2021 11.2% -15.6% 24.2% 68.42%
2020 -3.7% -16.2% 26.6% 85.26%
2019 4.0% -24.2% 8.3% 85.26%
2018 -4.0% -9.3% 12.9% 44.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -21.8% 20.2% 22.68%
1 Yr 7.4% -27.5% 62.2% 22.22%
3 Yr 10.0%* -8.3% 18.7% 45.45%
5 Yr 0.5%* -12.9% 17.2% 46.24%
10 Yr 6.2%* -7.5% 17.9% 38.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -56.2% 38.1% 22.11%
2021 11.2% -15.6% 24.2% 68.42%
2020 -3.7% -16.2% 26.6% 85.26%
2019 4.0% -24.2% 8.3% 85.26%
2018 -2.4% -8.6% 12.9% 12.36%

NAV & Total Return History

DVFYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVFYX Category Low Category High DVFYX % Rank
Net Assets 973 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 17.53%
Number of Holdings 26 25 386 94.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 625 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 11.22%
Weighting of Top 10 59.25% 13.3% 75.6% 12.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital One Financial Corp 8.23%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 6.92%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co 6.31%
  4. Chubb Ltd 6.03%
  5. Markel Corp 5.82%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 5.72%
  7. U.S. Bancorp 5.41%
  8. American Express Co 5.34%
  9. Bank of America Corp 5.32%
  10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 4.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVFYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.87% 95.22% 100.05% 80.61%
Cash 		2.14% -0.13% 4.18% 16.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 11.22%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 17.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 13.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVFYX % Rank
Financial Services 		98.23% 46.33% 100.00% 44.90%
Communication Services 		1.77% 0.00% 4.06% 3.06%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 10.20%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 51.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% 51.02%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.08% 41.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 14.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.21% 11.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 30.61%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 12.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVFYX % Rank
US 		75.03% 0.00% 100.05% 85.71%
Non US 		22.84% 0.00% 97.31% 15.31%

DVFYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 10.92% 69.39%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.03% 1.25% 38.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DVFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DVFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 2.00% 406.00% 12.94%

DVFYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVFYX Category Low Category High DVFYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.87% 0.00% 11.89% 53.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVFYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVFYX Category Low Category High DVFYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -0.76% 10.57% 53.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVFYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DVFYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Pierce Crosbie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Pierce B.T. Crosbie - Research Analyst Pierce B. T. Crosbie joined Davis Advisors in 2008. Previously, he worked as a research analyst at Davidson Kempner Capital Management in the distressed debt group, and in the mergers and acquisitions group at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Crosbie received his B.A. from McGill University and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.65 4.58

