Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in securities issued by companies principally engaged in the financial services sector. The Fund invests principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts). The Fund may invest in large, medium or small companies without regard to market capitalization and may invest in issuers in foreign countries, including countries with developed or emerging markets.

A company is principally engaged in financial services if it owns financial services-related assets that constitute at least 50% of the value of all of its assets, or if it derives at least 50% of its revenues from providing financial services. Companies are classified by GICS based on their principal business activity. Revenue is a key factor in determining a firm’s principal business activity. Companies with their principal business activity in one of the following areas are considered financial services firms: banks, thrifts and mortgage, specialized finance, consumer finance, asset management & custody banks, investment banking & brokerage, diversified capital markets, financial exchanges & data, mortgage REITs and insurance.