Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$973 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.3%
Expense Ratio 1.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DFFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|30.93%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|36.08%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-8.3%
|19.2%
|51.55%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-17.3%
|11.0%
|61.54%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-7.5%
|13.0%
|57.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|26.32%
|2021
|10.3%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|76.84%
|2020
|-4.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|90.53%
|2019
|3.6%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|94.74%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|67.42%
|Period
|DFFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|25.77%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|25.25%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-8.3%
|18.7%
|53.54%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|53.76%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-7.5%
|17.9%
|44.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|26.32%
|2021
|10.3%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|76.84%
|2020
|-4.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|90.53%
|2019
|3.6%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|94.74%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|15.73%
|DFFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFFCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|973 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|18.56%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|25
|386
|96.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|625 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|12.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.25%
|13.3%
|75.6%
|13.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFFCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.87%
|95.22%
|100.05%
|81.63%
|Cash
|2.14%
|-0.13%
|4.18%
|17.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|55.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|51.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|56.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFFCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|98.23%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|45.92%
|Communication Services
|1.77%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|4.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|54.08%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|71.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|75.51%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|67.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|54.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.08%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.21%
|54.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|63.27%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|55.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFFCX % Rank
|US
|75.03%
|0.00%
|100.05%
|86.73%
|Non US
|22.84%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|16.33%
|DFFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.71%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|23.47%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|39.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|DFFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|66.67%
|DFFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|14.12%
|DFFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFFCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|78.79%
|DFFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DFFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFFCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.23%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|82.29%
|DFFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Pierce B.T. Crosbie - Research Analyst Pierce B. T. Crosbie joined Davis Advisors in 2008. Previously, he worked as a research analyst at Davidson Kempner Capital Management in the distressed debt group, and in the mergers and acquisitions group at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Crosbie received his B.A. from McGill University and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.65
|4.58
