The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in U.S. Treasury securities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by cash and/or government securities, and cash. The fund typically invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities.

By investing exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities, income paid by the fund generally will be exempt from state and local taxes. Because rules regarding the state and local taxation of dividend income can differ from state to state,

investors are urged to consult their tax advisers about the taxation of the fund's dividend income in their state and locality.