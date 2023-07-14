Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$47.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.3%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in U.S. Treasury securities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.
The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by cash and/or government securities, and cash. The fund typically invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities.
By investing exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities, income paid by the fund generally will be exempt from state and local taxes. Because rules regarding the state and local taxation of dividend income can differ from state to state,
investors are urged to consult their tax advisers about the taxation of the fund's dividend income in their state and locality.
|Period
|DTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|2.40%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|2.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|2.46%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.81%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|DTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|2.40%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|2.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|2.46%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.81%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|DTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTJXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.3 B
|136 K
|281 B
|21.19%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|1
|346
|54.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.9 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|32.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.31%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|79.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTJXX % Rank
|Cash
|76.76%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|44.18%
|Bonds
|23.24%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|51.78%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|1.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|10.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTJXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|76.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.04%
|Government
|23.24%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|50.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.66%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|4.51%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.43%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|7.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTJXX % Rank
|US
|23.24%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|51.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|3.09%
|DTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|37.71%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.03%
|0.50%
|66.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|DTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|DTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTJXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.63%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|42.04%
|DTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTJXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|30.39%
|DTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...