Dreyfus Treasury Securities Cash Management

mutual fund
DTHXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Inst (DIRXX) Primary Inv (DVRXX) Other (DARXX) Other (DPRXX) Other (DTJXX) S (DTHXX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dreyfus Treasury Securities Cash Management

DTHXX | Fund

$1.00

$47.3 B

4.11%

$0.04

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$47.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

DTHXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dreyfus Treasury Securities Cash Management
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in U.S. Treasury securities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by cash and/or government securities, and cash. The fund typically invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities.

By investing exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities, income paid by the fund generally will be exempt from state and local taxes. Because rules regarding the state and local taxation of dividend income can differ from state to state,

investors are urged to consult their tax advisers about the taxation of the fund's dividend income in their state and locality.

DTHXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 64.18%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 64.01%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 64.37%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 64.08%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 64.18%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 64.01%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 64.37%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 64.08%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DTHXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DTHXX Category Low Category High DTHXX % Rank
Net Assets 47.3 B 136 K 281 B 22.38%
Number of Holdings 44 1 346 58.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.9 B -343 K 163 B 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 48.31% 22.7% 100.0% 80.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.06%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.67%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.56%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.85%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.91%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.82%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.67%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.89%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.78%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DTHXX % Rank
Cash 		76.76% 25.56% 100.00% 45.37%
Bonds 		23.24% 0.00% 74.44% 52.97%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 64.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.90%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 63.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 66.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTHXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		76.76% 0.00% 100.00% 43.23%
Government 		23.24% 0.00% 44.01% 52.02%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 64.61%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 66.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTHXX % Rank
US 		23.24% 0.00% 72.86% 52.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 65.08%

DTHXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DTHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.06% 1.68% 7.06%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.03% 0.50% 77.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.55% 0.01% 0.55% 100.00%

Sales Fees

DTHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DTHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DTHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

DTHXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DTHXX Category Low Category High DTHXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.11% 0.00% 2.28% 76.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DTHXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DTHXX Category Low Category High DTHXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 62.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DTHXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DTHXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2003

19.01

19.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.17 19.01

