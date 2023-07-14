To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index, the fund's benchmark index. The fund's portfolio is constructed so as to have a growth tilt. The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities (i.e., securities issued by companies organized under the laws of countries other than the U.S.).

The fund uses a "multi-manager" approach by selecting one or more sub-advisers to manage the fund's assets. The fund may hire, terminate or replace sub-advisers and modify material terms and conditions of sub-advisory arrangements without shareholder approval. The fund's assets are currently allocated among six sub-advisers, each of which acts independently of the others and uses its own methodology to select portfolio investments.