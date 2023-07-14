Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
Net Assets
$423 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.7%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.92%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index, the fund's benchmark index. The fund's portfolio is constructed so as to have a growth tilt. The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities (i.e., securities issued by companies organized under the laws of countries other than the U.S.).
The fund uses a "multi-manager" approach by selecting one or more sub-advisers to manage the fund's assets. The fund may hire, terminate or replace sub-advisers and modify material terms and conditions of sub-advisory arrangements without shareholder approval. The fund's assets are currently allocated among six sub-advisers, each of which acts independently of the others and uses its own methodology to select portfolio investments.
|Period
|DSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|72.97%
|1 Yr
|0.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|92.40%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|69.63%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|74.12%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|57.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|DSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|71.87%
|2021
|-3.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|46.97%
|2020
|8.0%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|58.56%
|2019
|4.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|61.85%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|67.30%
|Period
|DSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|71.79%
|1 Yr
|0.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|90.20%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|69.81%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|78.36%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|64.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|71.87%
|2021
|-3.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|47.14%
|2020
|8.0%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|58.56%
|2019
|4.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|61.85%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|75.91%
|DSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|423 M
|183 K
|28 B
|56.90%
|Number of Holdings
|387
|6
|1336
|5.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.9 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|75.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.67%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|95.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.52%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|48.48%
|Cash
|2.48%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|46.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|68.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|73.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|68.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|67.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSGAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.54%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|70.71%
|Healthcare
|19.90%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|71.04%
|Industrials
|17.06%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|51.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.81%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|56.06%
|Financial Services
|6.76%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|50.51%
|Energy
|5.63%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|13.97%
|Basic Materials
|5.49%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|9.43%
|Consumer Defense
|5.01%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|27.61%
|Real Estate
|3.33%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|29.80%
|Communication Services
|3.10%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|34.34%
|Utilities
|0.37%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|25.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSGAX % Rank
|US
|94.25%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|45.96%
|Non US
|3.27%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|50.00%
|DSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|33.79%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|81.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|32.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.92%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|84.12%
|DSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|70.71%
|DSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.82%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|58.70%
|DSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2010
11.92
11.9%
"W. Scott Priebe is a Portfolio Manager at Geneva Capital Management. Scott co-manages the Geneva Small Cap, Mid Cap, SMID Cap, and All Cap Growth strategies. As a member of the Investment Strategy Group, he conducts high-quality, fundamental research and supports the Geneva growth equity strategies. He joined Geneva in 2004, which was acquired by Henderson in 2014. Prior to Geneva, he worked for Eli Lilly & Company. Scott earned his BA degree from DePauw University and his MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He has 15 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2011
10.85
10.9%
Catherine Nicholas, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, serves as Lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding Nicholas Investment Partners LP in 2006, Ms. Nicholas served as the Global Chief Investment Officer of Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management (“NACM”) from 1997 until the fi rm’s sale to Allianz in 2001. After NACM’s sale, Ms. Nicholas served on the NACM Executive Committee and the Allianz Dresdner Asset Management US Equity Committee for two years. Ms. Nicholas joined NACM in 1987 as an analyst and was promoted to lead Portfolio Manager of US Small Cap and Micro Cap Growth, which she managed for ten years. Ms. Nicholas concurrently served for six years as head of US Equity and helped develop NACM’s global investment platform in developed international and emerging markets. Prior to joining NACM, Ms. Nicholas was Vice President at Professional Asset Securities and served as a research analyst at Pacific c Century Advisors. Ms. Nicholas earned a B.S. in Business Administration, cum laude, and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Southern California. Ms. Nicholas has over 30 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2012
9.51
9.5%
Montie Weisenberger is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. Montie is a Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US Small Cap Growth investment strategy, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, he was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Traditional Small-to-Mid Cap Growth strategy and was a senior member of the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team since 2001. Previously, Montie was a research analyst at Adams, Harkness & Hill, now Canaccord|Genuity, an emerging growth investment bank located in Boston, MA. He also spent more than five years as a finance and strategic management consultant, most recently as a manager with KPMG, LLP. Montie brings 26 years of combined investment management and financial analysis experience to EAM Investors. He holds an MBA and an MHA from Georgia State University and a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2013
8.55
8.6%
Jeffrey J. Hoo, CFA is a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Granite Investment Partners, LLC. Mr. Hoo is the Lead Portfolio Manager on the Micro Cap, Small Core and Small Core Select Equity strategies since their inception and a Co-Portfolio Manager on the Small Growth Equity strategy. He follows the Health Care and Technology sectors as an analyst. Mr. Hoo is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining Granite in 2011, Mr. Hoo was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Transamerica Investment Management, LLC (TIM). While at TIM, he managed and serviced institutional accounts as well as mutual funds, in the Micro Cap, Small Core and Small/Mid Cap Equity strategies. He joined TIM in 2005 when the firm acquired Westcap Investors, LLC where he was a Principal, Portfolio Manager for Micro Cap Equity and an Equity Analyst specializing in Healthcare and Technology from 1997 through 2005. Prior to Westcap, Mr. Hoo worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Mr. Hoo has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 23 years of investment industry experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2013
8.55
8.6%
Joshua D. Shaskan is a Principal and Portfolio Manager at TIM. He manages sub-advised funds and institutional separate accounts in the Small and Small/Mid (SMID) Growth Equity disciplines. He joined TIM in 2005 when the firm acquired Westcap Investors LLC. Prior to Westcap, Mr. Shaskan served as an Investment Specialist for three years at Wells Fargo Securities and was also previously a Financial Advisor at Prudential Securities. Mr. Shaskan has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 16 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Ms. Silver co-founded Redwood Investments in 2004 and is responsible for day-to-day management of the firm. She serves as Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager/Analyst. Previously, Ms. Silver was a Managing Director and Head of Growth Equity for Neuberger Berman where she launched the firm’s growth investing capabilities. Prior to Neuberger Berman, she spent 16 years at Putnam Investments culminating with a senior leadership role as a Managing Director. She holds an M.B.A from Stanford University and a B.A degree from Wellesley College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Ezra Samet, CFA - Portfolio Manager & Analyst Mr. Samet joined Redwood Investments in 2006 and serves as Portfolio Manager/Analyst. Previously, Mr. Samet worked as an associate at Rochester Management Corp., a commercial real estate firm, conducting market research and feasibility studies for commercial properties. Education: Columbia University BA
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Mr. Mufson are managing partners and portfolio managers with Redwood, which they co-founded. Prior to joining Redwood, Mr. Makkas was a portfolio manager with Wells Fargo Asset Management from April 2015 until April 2018. Prior thereto, he was a senior analyst with Alydar Capital LLC from January 2014 until March 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2017
4.89
4.9%
Jose Muñoz, CFA is a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Muñoz is a co-manager on the US Small Cap, Mid Cap and SMID Cap Growth strategies since 2017. Prior to 2017, he served as senior research analyst and supported all the Geneva growth equity products. He began an investment internship in 2011 and subsequently joined as research analyst in 2012 at Geneva.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Mr. Makkas joined Wells Capital Management in 2015, where he serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Beacon Growth Equity team. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, he served as a senior equity analyst at Alydar Capital. Redwood Investments, LLC ("Redwood") Co-Portfolio Manager,Portfolio Manager & Analyst (since 2018),Joined Redwood Investments in 2018
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...