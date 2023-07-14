Home
Trending ETFs

DRGYX (Mutual Fund)

DRGYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DRGYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Ferguson

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in foreign securities. The fund's portfolio managers identify potential investments through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund focuses on individual stock selection (a "bottom-up" approach), emphasizing three key factors: value, sound business fundamentals and positive business momentum.

The fund typically sells a stock when the portfolio managers believe there is a more attractive alternative, the stock's valuation is excessive or there are deteriorating fundamentals, such as a loss of competitive advantage, a failure in management execution or deteriorating capital structure. In addition, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.

Read More

DRGYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -13.6% 215.2% 42.62%
1 Yr 7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 26.87%
3 Yr 8.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 37.59%
5 Yr -0.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 59.76%
10 Yr 0.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 60.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -65.1% 22.3% 15.95%
2021 3.7% -25.3% 25.5% 83.42%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 38.38%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 27.80%
2018 -5.2% -9.4% 3.1% 88.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -13.6% 215.2% 40.41%
1 Yr 7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 23.84%
3 Yr 8.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 37.37%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 36.55%
10 Yr 6.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 21.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -65.1% 22.3% 15.95%
2021 3.7% -25.3% 25.5% 83.42%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 38.29%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 27.89%
2018 -2.2% -8.9% 3.3% 46.63%

NAV & Total Return History

DRGYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRGYX Category Low Category High DRGYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 1 M 151 B 35.77%
Number of Holdings 78 2 1727 53.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 466 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 36.97%
Weighting of Top 10 26.90% 5.0% 99.2% 49.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.54%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.78%
  3. Exelon Corp 2.68%
  4. Medtronic PLC 2.57%
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Co 2.55%
  6. Bank of America Corp 2.55%
  7. Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.55%
  8. Assurant Inc 2.52%
  9. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 2.52%
  10. Charles Schwab Corp 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRGYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 28.02% 125.26% 17.95%
Cash 		0.29% -88.20% 71.98% 80.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 60.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 57.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 58.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 59.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRGYX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.60% 0.00% 58.05% 5.57%
Healthcare 		25.67% 0.00% 30.08% 2.24%
Energy 		11.21% 0.00% 54.00% 15.13%
Industrials 		10.49% 0.00% 42.76% 61.43%
Technology 		9.75% 0.00% 54.02% 58.27%
Utilities 		7.46% 0.00% 27.04% 15.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.94% 0.00% 22.74% 83.29%
Basic Materials 		1.75% 0.00% 21.69% 82.29%
Communication Services 		1.37% 0.00% 26.58% 93.60%
Real Estate 		0.76% 0.00% 90.54% 78.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 99.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRGYX % Rank
US 		95.62% 24.51% 121.23% 35.07%
Non US 		4.09% 0.00% 41.42% 51.12%

DRGYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.04% 45.41% 77.50%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 55.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DRGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.10% 0.00% 488.00% 91.32%

DRGYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRGYX Category Low Category High DRGYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 41.90% 83.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRGYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRGYX Category Low Category High DRGYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -1.51% 4.28% 59.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRGYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRGYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Ferguson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2003

18.68

18.7%

Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.

John Bailer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

David Intoppa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Mr. Intoppa, portfolio managers, is a senior research analyst on BNY Mellon AMNA's Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. He joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in 2006 and has been employed by Dreyfus since 2015.

Keith Howell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

