To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in foreign securities. The fund's portfolio managers identify potential investments through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund focuses on individual stock selection (a "bottom-up" approach), emphasizing three key factors: value, sound business fundamentals and positive business momentum.

The fund typically sells a stock when the portfolio managers believe there is a more attractive alternative, the stock's valuation is excessive or there are deteriorating fundamentals, such as a loss of competitive advantage, a failure in management execution or deteriorating capital structure. In addition, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.