YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$4.14 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 4.12%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DRCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-84.7%
|722.5%
|12.12%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-91.9%
|585.8%
|7.58%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-87.9%
|118.7%
|28.79%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-76.4%
|46.2%
|29.46%
|10 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-69.4%
|8.2%
|31.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|DRCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.1%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|76.52%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|18.18%
|2020
|-1.8%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|21.97%
|2019
|-7.2%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|34.38%
|2018
|1.5%
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|45.16%
|DRCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.14 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|75.76%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|3
|602
|90.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.69 M
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|39.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|7.7%
|133.3%
|62.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRCVX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.43%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|6.06%
|Cash
|20.57%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|96.21%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|17.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|46.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|18.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRCVX % Rank
|Government
|77.23%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|3.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.77%
|0.93%
|100.00%
|99.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|11.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.54%
|19.53%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.61%
|19.53%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|11.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRCVX % Rank
|US
|79.43%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|6.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|19.70%
|DRCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.12%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|16.28%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|95.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DRCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.75%
|5.75%
|8.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DRCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|80.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DRCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|459.00%
|6.35%
|DRCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|47.73%
|DRCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DRCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-3.00%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|94.07%
|DRCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.601
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.840
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.481
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$1.497
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Mr. Brucker has 15 years' experience analyzing and investing in global merger transactions and special situations. He joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in 2004 as a research analyst after graduating from the Boston College Carroll School of Management with a BS in Finance and Corporate Reporting and Analysis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Mr. Rocco is a Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Gabelli and leads the merger portfolio team. Mr. Rocco has extensive merger investing experience that spans three decades, and specializes in all aspects of complex global merger transactions. He holds a BA in Economics from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Mr. Joseph rejoined GAMCO Investors, Inc. on May 1, 2018, after serving as a data strategy consultant for Alt/S, an early-stage media and marketing analytics firm, beginning in July 2017. From 2008 until June 2017, Mr. Joseph Gabelli served as an equity research analyst covering the global food and beverage industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. and its affiliate, Associated Capital Group. He began his investment career at Integrity Capital Management, a Boston-based equity hedge fund, where he focused on researching small and micro-cap companies in the technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Mr. Gabelli holds a B.A. from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean’s Honors and Distinction.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Mr. Vicinelli is a Senior Portfolio Manager and analyst of various portfolios managed by the Gabelli organization joined in 1999. Prior to that, he worked as hedge fund trader for Langdon Street Capital. Mr. Vicinelli has over 25 years of investment experience focusing on global special situations and complex merger transactions. Mr. Vicinelli is co-author of "Deals…Deals...and More Deals", a detailed narrative dedicated to M&A first published by Gabelli University Press in 1999. Mr Vicinelli graduated from Colgate University in 1991 with a BA in History, and received his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
