Comstock Capital Value Fund

mutual fund
CPCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.28 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
share class
A (DRCVX) Primary Inst (CPCRX) C (CPCCX) Other (COMVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Comstock Capital Value Fund

CPCCX | Fund

$3.28

$4.14 M

0.00%

4.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$4.14 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -3.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Comstock Capital Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Aug 22, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralph Rocco

Fund Description

The Fund follows a value oriented strategy and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity and debt securities, money market instruments, and derivatives. The Fund may invest in, and may shift frequently among, a wide range of asset classes and market sectors. Thus, during the course of a business cycle, for example, the Fund may invest solely in equity securities, debt securities, or money market instruments, or in a combination of these classes of investments. As a result, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”) has considerable flexibility in selecting the types of investments and market sectors for investment of the Fund’s assets and is not required to maintain any minimum portion of the Fund’s assets in any particular asset class. The Fund may use either long or short positions in pursuit of its investment objective. The Fund’s investment performance will depend in large part on the asset allocation selected by the portfolio managers. For each asset class, the Adviser uses a valuation approach to investing by examining the overall economic picture, the characteristics of individual securities and historical market information and technical analysis to determine securities which it believes are overvalued or undervalued.
The portfolio managers will pursue the investment objective of the Fund, which is to seek to maximize total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income, by utilizing a range of strategies available to the Fund. While these strategies may include investment practices designed to profit from a decline in a security’s market value, the portfolio managers anticipate that over time the Fund will maintain a position that is net long to the equity markets. The Fund, however, is flexibly managed and the Adviser may, consistent with the Fund’s investment strategies, without prior notice to shareholders, change the Fund’s asset positioning quickly and decisively.  
The equity securities in which the Fund invests include common and preferred stock (including convertible preferred stock), warrants, and depository receipts. There is no restriction on the market capitalization of the Fund’s equity securities. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include: U.S. corporate debt, U.S. government and agency debt, and foreign sovereign and other debt securities (including debt securities from emerging market issuers). The Fund may invest up to 65% of its assets in equity and debt securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in debt securities convertible into shares of common stock. The Fund’s debt securities may have fixed, floating, or variable rates of interest.  
The Fund may invest without limit in high yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), but currently intends to limit such investments to 35% of its assets. High yield debt securities are those rated “Baa” or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or “BBB” or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”), a division of S&P Global Inc. or, if unrated, judged by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. There is no restriction on the maturity of the Fund’s portfolio or on any individual debt security in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser may adjust the average maturity according to actual or anticipated changes in the market.  
The Fund may invest in high quality domestic and foreign money market instruments, and may enter into repurchase agreements. In addition, when the Adviser determines that a temporary defensive position is advisable or to meet anticipated redemption requests, the Fund may invest without limit in short term debt obligations, such as commercial paper, bank obligations, and U.S. Treasury bills.  
The Fund may make short sales, which are transactions in which the Fund sells a security it does not own, with the expectation that the security’s value will decline. To complete a short sale, the Fund must borrow the security to make delivery, and then replace the security by purchasing it. The total market value of all of the Fund’s short sales may not exceed 50% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. In addition, the Fund’s short sales of the securities of any single issuer listed on a national securities exchange may not exceed 5% of the value of the Fund’s net assets, and the Fund may not sell short more than 5% of the outstanding securities of a single class of securities of an issuer. The Fund may enter into short sales of securities the Fund owns, but such sales cannot exceed 15% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s compliance with these limitations is calculated at the time a transaction is effected.  
The Fund intends to invest in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is based on another security, an index of securities or market changes, or exchange rate movements. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge various market risks. Derivative strategies the Fund may use include writing covered call or put options or purchasing put and call options on securities, foreign currencies, or stock indices. The Fund may also purchase or sell stock index futures contracts or interest rate futures contracts and may enter into interest rate or forward currency transactions. In addition, the Fund may purchase futures and options on futures and may purchase options on securities or securities indices for  
speculative purposes in order to increase the Fund’s income or gain. The Fund may enter into futures contracts and options on futures for speculative purposes if, immediately thereafter, the sum of the amount of its initial margin on futures contracts and premiums on options on futures would not exceed 5% of the liquidation value of the Fund’s portfolio, provided that in the case of an option that is in‑the‑money at the time of purchase, the in‑the‑money amount may be excluded in calculating this 5% limitation. In addition to the preceding limitation, the value of all uncovered put and call options held by the Fund cannot exceed 10% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may not write covered call and put option contracts in excess of 20% of its net assets. The Fund’s compliance with these limitations is only calculated at the time any new position is added, with the result that the limitations may be exceeded if derivative positions held by the Fund appreciate after the new position is added.  
Read More

CPCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -84.7% 722.5% 11.36%
1 Yr 5.8% -91.9% 585.8% 8.33%
3 Yr 0.7%* -87.9% 118.7% 30.30%
5 Yr -3.7%* -76.4% 46.2% 31.01%
10 Yr -10.9%* -69.4% 8.2% 32.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.9% -91.3% 117.2% 79.55%
2021 -1.0% -65.2% 39.6% 16.67%
2020 -2.0% -65.7% 102.0% 22.73%
2019 -7.4% -36.6% 30.0% 35.94%
2018 1.3% -11.7% 8.4% 47.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -84.7% 722.5% 46.21%
1 Yr 5.8% -91.9% 585.8% 25.00%
3 Yr 0.7%* -87.9% 118.7% 30.77%
5 Yr -3.7%* -73.9% 46.2% 30.40%
10 Yr -10.9%* -68.6% 8.2% 26.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.9% -91.3% 117.2% 79.55%
2021 -1.0% -65.2% 39.6% 16.67%
2020 -2.0% -65.7% 102.0% 22.73%
2019 -7.4% -36.6% 30.0% 35.94%
2018 1.3% -11.7% 8.4% 47.58%

NAV & Total Return History

CPCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPCCX Category Low Category High CPCCX % Rank
Net Assets 4.14 M 304 K 4.68 B 74.24%
Number of Holdings 5 3 602 89.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.69 M -7.43 B 447 M 37.88%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.7% 133.3% 75.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.12% 81.13%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.06002% 79.43%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.03501% 78.03%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.1% 77.88%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.11% 77.84%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 76.74%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.09% 18.43%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0.11% 17.25%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0.3% 16.77%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0.04001% 13.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCCX % Rank
Bonds 		79.43% -95.77% 114.58% 4.55%
Cash 		20.57% 0.00% 361.39% 94.70%
Stocks 		0.00% -300.04% 101.15% 15.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.27%
Other 		0.00% -89.70% 100.00% 44.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 16.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCCX % Rank
Government 		77.23% 0.00% 99.07% 2.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.77% 0.93% 100.00% 97.66%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.16% 10.16%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 15.54% 17.97%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.61% 17.97%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 10.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCCX % Rank
US 		79.43% -95.77% 114.58% 4.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 18.18%

CPCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.87% 0.59% 9.91% 7.75%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.35% 1.50% 93.94%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 70.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 8.33%

Trading Fees

CPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 40.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 459.00% 3.17%

CPCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPCCX Category Low Category High CPCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 46.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPCCX Category Low Category High CPCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -3.73% -7.24% 3.75% 96.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CPCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralph Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Mr. Rocco is a Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Gabelli and leads the merger portfolio team. Mr. Rocco has extensive merger investing experience that spans three decades, and specializes in all aspects of complex global merger transactions. He holds a BA in Economics from Rutgers University.

Willis Brucker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Mr. Brucker has 15 years' experience analyzing and investing in global merger transactions and special situations. He joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in 2004 as a research analyst after graduating from the Boston College Carroll School of Management with a BS in Finance and Corporate Reporting and Analysis.

Joseph Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Mr. Joseph rejoined GAMCO Investors, Inc. on May 1, 2018, after serving as a data strategy consultant for Alt/S, an early-stage media and marketing analytics firm, beginning in July 2017. From 2008 until June 2017, Mr. Joseph Gabelli served as an equity research analyst covering the global food and beverage industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. and its affiliate, Associated Capital Group. He began his investment career at Integrity Capital Management, a Boston-based equity hedge fund, where he focused on researching small and micro-cap companies in the technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Mr. Gabelli holds a B.A. from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean’s Honors and Distinction.

Paolo Vicinelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Mr. Vicinelli is a Senior Portfolio Manager and analyst of various portfolios managed by the Gabelli organization joined in 1999. Prior to that, he worked as hedge fund trader for Langdon Street Capital. Mr. Vicinelli has over 25 years of investment experience focusing on global special situations and complex merger transactions. Mr. Vicinelli is co-author of "Deals…Deals...and More Deals", a detailed narrative dedicated to M&A first published by Gabelli University Press in 1999. Mr Vicinelli graduated from Colgate University in 1991 with a BA in History, and received his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

