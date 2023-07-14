To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and employs a tax-managed strategy, which is an approach to managing a fund that seeks to minimize capital gains tax liabilities. For example, when selling securities, the fund generally will select those shares bought at the highest price to minimize capital gains. When this would produce short-term capital gains, however, the fund may sell those highest-cost shares with a long-term holding period.

The fund focuses on "blue chip" companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase, including multinational companies. Blue chip, multinational companies are large, established, globally managed companies that may be subject to certain of the risks involved in investing in foreign securities. In choosing stocks, the fund's portfolio managers first identify economic sectors that they believe will expand over the next three to five years or longer. Using fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio managers then seek companies within these sectors that have dominant positions in their industries and that have demonstrated sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings growth. The fund's portfolio managers also are alert to companies which they consider undervalued in terms of current earnings, assets or growth prospects.

The fund also may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

The fund's portfolio managers attempt to enhance the fund's after-tax returns by minimizing its annual taxable distributions to shareholders. To do so, the portfolio managers employ a "buy-and hold" investment strategy for the fund, which generally has resulted in an annual portfolio turnover rate of below 15%.