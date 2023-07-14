Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and employs a tax-managed strategy, which is an approach to managing a fund that seeks to minimize capital gains tax liabilities. For example, when selling securities, the fund generally will select those shares bought at the highest price to minimize capital gains. When this would produce short-term capital gains, however, the fund may sell those highest-cost shares with a long-term holding period.
The fund focuses on "blue chip" companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase, including multinational companies. Blue chip, multinational companies are large, established, globally managed companies that may be subject to certain of the risks involved in investing in foreign securities. In choosing stocks, the fund's portfolio managers first identify economic sectors that they believe will expand over the next three to five years or longer. Using fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio managers then seek companies within these sectors that have dominant positions in their industries and that have demonstrated sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings growth. The fund's portfolio managers also are alert to companies which they consider undervalued in terms of current earnings, assets or growth prospects.
The fund also may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).
The fund's portfolio managers attempt to enhance the fund's after-tax returns by minimizing its annual taxable distributions to shareholders. To do so, the portfolio managers employ a "buy-and hold" investment strategy for the fund, which generally has resulted in an annual portfolio turnover rate of below 15%.
|Period
|DPTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|91.70%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|83.48%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|29.02%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|38.83%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|42.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|13.29%
|2021
|9.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|13.69%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|85.83%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|33.95%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|82.36%
|Period
|DPTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|87.92%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|79.13%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|28.88%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|29.15%
|10 Yr
|7.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|49.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|13.29%
|2021
|9.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|13.61%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|85.83%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|34.14%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|56.91%
|DPTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|137 M
|189 K
|222 B
|82.99%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|3509
|73.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64.5 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|83.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.14%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|48.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPTAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.23%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|33.97%
|Cash
|0.76%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|61.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|18.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|24.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|12.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|11.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPTAX % Rank
|Technology
|26.12%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|80.30%
|Financial Services
|13.58%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|18.30%
|Consumer Defense
|13.48%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|1.81%
|Healthcare
|10.54%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|70.57%
|Communication Services
|9.63%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|61.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.44%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|87.47%
|Energy
|7.95%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|3.96%
|Industrials
|6.27%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|53.26%
|Basic Materials
|3.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|16.57%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|38.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|71.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPTAX % Rank
|US
|88.81%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|80.96%
|Non US
|10.42%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|10.63%
|DPTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|6.47%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DPTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|12.59%
|DPTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DPTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.27%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|1.49%
|DPTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|23.22%
|DPTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DPTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.55%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|67.34%
|DPTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 04, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$1.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2011
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2010
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2007
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2006
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2005
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2004
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 1997
24.59
24.6%
Christopher B. Sarofim is Vice Chairman of Fayez Sarofim & Co., President of Sarofim International Management Company and a Director of The Sarofim Group. He is a member of Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s Executive, Investment and Finance Committees, a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon and a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Sarofim joined the Firm in 1988 as an Associate. Mr. Sarofim received an A.B. in History from Princeton University in 1986. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he worked in corporate finance at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Sarofim is a member of the Board of Trustees for The Brown Foundation, Inc. He also serves on the boards of Kemper Corp. and Wood Partners and is on the Advisory Committee of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2000
21.68
21.7%
Catherine P. Crain is a Vice President at Fayez Sarofim & Co. and a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon. She is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Ms. Crain joined the Firm in 1993 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of research responsibility have included transportation, media and entertainment, and consumer products. Ms. Crain received a M.B.A. from the University of Texas in 1993 and a B.A. with Highest Honors in the Plan II Liberal Arts Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin in 1989, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., she was employed at Merrill Lynch & Co. as a Financial Analyst in the Investment Banking Division in New York and Houston. Ms. Crain is a life member of the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Advisory Council. She also serves as a member of The Joy School Board of Trustees.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2000
21.68
21.7%
Charles E. Sheedy is a Senior Vice President at Fayez Sarofim & Co. and a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. He is co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon and serves on the board of Sarofim Trust Co. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Sheedy joined the Firm 1971 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of responsibility have included retail, electrical equipment, consumer staples, basic industries and health care. Mr. Sheedy received a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1971 and graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1969. Mr. Sheedy is a member of the Notre Dame Arts & Letters Advisory Counsel.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2010
11.58
11.6%
William ("Gentry”) Lee, Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fayez Sarofim & Co., a Director of The Sarofim Group and a member of Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s Executive and Investment Committees. In addition to overseeing the Firm’s investment, client service and business operations, he is a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Lee joined the Firm in 1998 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of research responsibility have included beverages, technology and transportation. Mr. Lee received a M.B.A. with High Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1998, where he was a Baker Scholar, and a B.A. with High Honors in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1994, where he graduated summa cum laude. He was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to attending business school and joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed as a Financial Analyst with Enron Capital & Trade Resources. Mr. Lee serves on the board of directors of Wood Partners and St. John’s School. Previously, he was a board member of the Carruth Foundation and Memorial Park Conservancy and Co-President of the Houston Vanderbilt University Alumni Chapter.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 04, 2020
2.24
2.2%
Alan R. Christensen is the President and Head of Investment Risk at Fayez Sarofim & Co. Mr. Christensen oversees the Firm’s marketing, client service, operations and technology initiatives and is a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Christensen joined the Firm in 2005 as an Associate. Mr. Christensen received a M.B.A. with Distinction from Cornell University in 2005, where he was a Park Fellow and a B.A. in Economics and History from Washington & Lee University in 1995, where he graduated cum laude. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed with Alvarez & Marsal as a Director and Accenture as a Senior Manager in Capital Markets.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
