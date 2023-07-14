The Fund is non-diversified and invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented, U.S. companies that the Adviser believes have capital appreciation potential and may grow faster than the U.S. economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by large-capitalization companies, which the Adviser defines as companies having a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the market capitalization of companies constituting the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index was between approximately $435 million and $2.9 trillion. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. While the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index will change on a periodic basis, the Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $3 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund tends to hold a relatively focused portfolio of between 25 and 35 companies, although from time to time the Fund may hold fewer or more companies depending on the Adviser’s assessment of the investment opportunities available. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the Information Technology sector.

Using a bottom-up approach in selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to select securities of companies that it believes are beneficiaries of fundamental change, have strong competitive positions, attractive unit economics capable of generating strong and consistent cash flows as the business scales, shareholder-aligned management teams and the opportunity to generate consistent, long-term growth of intrinsic value. The Adviser typically considers a company’s operational efficiency and management’s plans for capital allocation. Through the Adviser’s investment research process, it seeks to identify the companies that it believes will exceed the market’s expectations for: 1) key financial metrics and 2) sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser purchases these securities for the Fund when it believes the market has not already reflected these expectations in the current stock price. Additionally, the Adviser typically invests for a 3-5 year time horizon, allowing it to take advantage of discrepancies between short-term price movements and long-term fundamental prospects.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) and, without limitation, sponsored and unsponsored American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that are actively traded in the United States, including issuers located or operating in emerging markets and frontier markets. The Fund determines that a market is an emerging market if it is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index; the Fund determines that a market is a frontier market if it is included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. To the extent the Fund invests in securities denominated in a particular currency, it may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the investment.

In addition, the Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are corporations or trusts that invest primarily in fee or leasehold ownership of real estate, mortgages or shares issued by other REITs, and that receive favorable tax treatment provided they meet certain conditions, including the requirement that they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income.