Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Jackson Square Large-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
JSPJX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (JSPJX) Primary Inst (JSPIX) Retirement (DPLGX)
JSPJX (Mutual Fund)

Jackson Square Large-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (JSPJX) Primary Inst (JSPIX) Retirement (DPLGX)
JSPJX (Mutual Fund)

Jackson Square Large-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (JSPJX) Primary Inst (JSPIX) Retirement (DPLGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Jackson Square Large-Cap Growth Fund

JSPJX | Fund

$14.05

$273 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.6%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$273 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Jackson Square Large-Cap Growth Fund

JSPJX | Fund

$14.05

$273 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.04%

JSPJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jackson Square Large-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Jackson Square
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    7254725
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Van Harte

Fund Description

The Fund is non-diversified and invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented, U.S. companies that the Adviser believes have capital appreciation potential and may grow faster than the U.S. economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by large-capitalization companies, which the Adviser defines as companies having a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the market capitalization of companies constituting the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Growth Index was between approximately $435 million and $2.9 trillion. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. While the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Growth Index will change on a periodic basis, the Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $3 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund tends to hold a relatively focused portfolio of between 25 and 35 companies, although from time to time the Fund may hold fewer or more companies depending on the Adviser’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the Information Technology sector.
Using a bottom-up approach in selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to select securities of companies that it believes are beneficiaries of fundamental change, have strong competitive positions, attractive unit economics capable of generating strong and consistent cash flows as the business scales, shareholder-aligned management teams and the opportunity to generate consistent, long-term growth of intrinsic value. The Adviser typically considers a company’s operational efficiency and management’s plans for capital allocation. Through the Adviser’s investment research process, it seeks to identify the companies that it believes will exceed the market’s expectations for: 1) key financial metrics and 2) sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser purchases these securities for the Fund when it believes the market has not already reflected these expectations in the current stock price. Additionally, the Adviser typically invests for a 3-5 year time horizon, allowing it to take advantage of discrepancies between short-term price movements and long-term fundamental prospects.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) and, without limitation, sponsored and unsponsored American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that are actively traded in the United States, including issuers located or operating in emerging markets and frontier markets. The Fund determines that a market is an emerging market if it is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index; the Fund determines that a market is a frontier market if it is included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. To the extent the Fund invests in securities denominated in a particular currency, it may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the investment.
In addition, the Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are corporations or trusts that invest primarily in fee or leasehold ownership of real estate, mortgages or shares issued by other REITs, and that receive favorable tax treatment provided they meet certain conditions, including the requirement that they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income.
Holdings are typically sold to make room in the portfolio for more attractive stocks, or where the holding reaches the Adviser’s estimate for its intrinsic value, or in response to an unexpected, negative fundamental change, including a change in management’s strategic direction.
Read More

JSPJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSPJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -41.7% 64.0% 31.39%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 38.70%
3 Yr 5.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 17.12%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 69.87%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 9.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSPJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 71.99%
2021 12.6% -31.0% 26.7% 4.31%
2020 10.9% -13.0% 34.8% 21.30%
2019 0.7% -6.0% 10.6% 97.32%
2018 -6.1% -15.9% 2.0% 97.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSPJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -41.7% 64.0% 29.83%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 35.66%
3 Yr 5.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 17.35%
5 Yr 4.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 37.30%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 15.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSPJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 71.99%
2021 12.6% -31.0% 26.7% 4.31%
2020 10.9% -13.0% 34.8% 21.30%
2019 0.7% -6.0% 10.6% 97.32%
2018 -0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 28.41%

NAV & Total Return History

JSPJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSPJX Category Low Category High JSPJX % Rank
Net Assets 273 M 189 K 222 B 72.14%
Number of Holdings 28 2 3509 95.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 711 M -1.37 M 104 B 46.33%
Weighting of Top 10 56.62% 11.4% 116.5% 12.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.81%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.41%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.29%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 5.94%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc 4.79%
  6. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 4.67%
  7. Alphabet Inc A 4.40%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.35%
  9. Datadog Inc Class A 4.16%
  10. Twilio Inc Class A 4.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPJX % Rank
Stocks 		98.41% 50.26% 104.50% 52.35%
Cash 		1.59% -10.83% 49.73% 44.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 58.86%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 56.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 55.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPJX % Rank
Technology 		32.72% 0.00% 65.70% 63.23%
Healthcare 		19.65% 0.00% 39.76% 9.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.02% 0.00% 62.57% 55.23%
Financial Services 		14.71% 0.00% 43.06% 14.10%
Communication Services 		11.38% 0.00% 66.40% 41.47%
Industrials 		6.51% 0.00% 30.65% 47.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 69.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 85.16%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 80.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 93.65%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 88.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPJX % Rank
US 		95.04% 34.69% 100.00% 48.80%
Non US 		3.37% 0.00% 54.22% 47.07%

JSPJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSPJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 20.29% 42.57%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 33.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

JSPJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% 15.22%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JSPJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSPJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 316.74% 43.47%

JSPJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSPJX Category Low Category High JSPJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 61.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSPJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSPJX Category Low Category High JSPJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.75% -6.13% 1.75% 78.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSPJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSPJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Van Harte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2005

17.14

17.1%

Jeffrey S. Van Harte, chairman and the chief investment officer, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a senior vice president and the chief investment officer at Delaware, and was the chief investment officer for its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and executive vice president at Transamerica Investment Management (1980 to 2005).

Christopher Ericksen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2005

16.76

16.8%

Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).

William Montana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2019

3.4

3.4%

William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×