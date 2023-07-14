Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
31.6%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$273 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.6%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JSPJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|31.39%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|38.70%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|17.12%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|69.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|9.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSPJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|71.99%
|2021
|12.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|4.31%
|2020
|10.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|21.30%
|2019
|0.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|97.32%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|97.33%
|JSPJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSPJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|273 M
|189 K
|222 B
|72.14%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|3509
|95.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|711 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|46.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.62%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|12.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPJX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.41%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|52.35%
|Cash
|1.59%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|44.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|58.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|61.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|56.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|55.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPJX % Rank
|Technology
|32.72%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|63.23%
|Healthcare
|19.65%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|9.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.02%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|55.23%
|Financial Services
|14.71%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|14.10%
|Communication Services
|11.38%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|41.47%
|Industrials
|6.51%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|47.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|69.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|85.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|80.13%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|93.65%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|88.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPJX % Rank
|US
|95.04%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|48.80%
|Non US
|3.37%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|47.07%
|JSPJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSPJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|61.44%
|JSPJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JSPJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSPJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.75%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|78.28%
|JSPJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2005
17.14
17.1%
Jeffrey S. Van Harte, chairman and the chief investment officer, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a senior vice president and the chief investment officer at Delaware, and was the chief investment officer for its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and executive vice president at Transamerica Investment Management (1980 to 2005).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2005
16.76
16.8%
Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2019
3.4
3.4%
William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
